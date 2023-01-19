Negόcios CPLP Sociedade Rússia Mundo Ciência Desporto Saúde
News

Armas americanas fornecidas à Ucrânia para ataques da Crimea levarão o conflito a um novo nível

Mundo

Possible arms supplies to Kyiv for strikes against Russia will take the conflict to a new level, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Armas americanas fornecidas à Ucrânia para ataques da Crimea levarão o conflito a um novo nível

The very discussion about a possibility to supply weapons to Ukraine that would be capable of striking the Russian territory is potentially extremely dangerous, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on January 19.

"This will take the conflict to a new qualitative level, which, of course, will not bring anything positive in terms of global pan-European security,” he said.
It appears that the American authorities consider an opportunity to supply weapons for Kyiv to attack Crimea even if the conflict escalates, The New York Times wrote, citing American officials who in turn referred to negotiations with the Ukrainian side.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, commenting on the publication, said that Moscow would react if such strikes were inflicted.
After the start of the special operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been shelling Russian border regions on a regular basis. Numerous incidents of shelling were reported in settlements in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In early October, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge causing partial destruction of the bridge and killing four people. Russia retaliated with numerous missile attacks targeting Ukraine's energy facilities and military infrastructure.

The same month, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships in the bay of Sevastopol. The attack was conducted with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, all of which were shot down. In December, Ukrainian drones attacked Russian military airfields Dyagilevo in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region.

Subscrever Pravda Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Mais populares
Os russos também amam seus filhos: uma visão diferente

Vamos contextualizar o que é um momento delicado nas relações internacionais e nos perguntar quais ações alternativas poderiam ter sido tomadas?

Os russos também amam seus filhos: uma visão diferente
A Disney perdeu US$ 195 milhões depois de deixar a Rússia
A Disney perdeu US$ 195 milhões depois de deixar a Rússia
Bolsonaro vai-se embora pra Pasárgada
Cientista político sobre a situação na Ucrânia: "A fantasia sobre a doce vida oc
Os cinco princípios da Surovikin farão com que a Ucrânia desapareça como fumaça ao vento Petr Ermilin Alberto, Ruy, Luís e Siqueira. De Arembepe a Rio da Lua via Bahia Freitas Jolivaldo Democracia Brasileira Não Está Salva com Vitória Eleitoral de Lula Edu Montesanti
O Brasil e os endiabrados russos
Rússia quer levar Turchynov da Ucrânia à justiça por seus crimes de guerra
Rússia ganha controle total sobre o espaço aéreo da Ucrânia
Rússia ganha controle total sobre o espaço aéreo da Ucrânia
últimos materiais
Os turcos querem que Ankara vire seu rosto para a Rússia e volte para os EUA
Forças russas para assumir o controle de Soledar e Bakhmut até o final de janeiro
Batalhão ucraniano e comandantes de companhia se retiram de Soledar
Vídeo: Rapaz tem sua cabeça presa em escada rolante em movimento em Moscou
Medvedev chocados Estados da OTAN modernizam tanques soviéticos T-72 para a Ucrânia
O general russo, criticado pelo presidente checheno, preside a Sede das Forças Terrestres
Militares russos encontram mapas ucranianos com planos de ataques à Rússia
Marinheiro russo desaparece do navio durante a viagem de Kaliningrado a São Petersburgo
Ucrânia confirma chefe de pessoal das Forças Especiais de Serviço de Fronteira do Estado morto
Patrushev: Americanos saíram do Afeganistão para preparar a Ucrânia para a ofensiva
EnglishРусскийDeutschFrançais
Mapa Arquivo Sobre Os autores
Seleccione o erro ortográfico com o rato e carregue em Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Política de privacidade Política de cookies Política ética Política de correções Padrões de verificação de fatos Política de fontes não identificadas