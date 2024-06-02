CPLP Mundo Rússia Sociedade Negόcios Desporto Ciência Saúde
Essa solução elimina pulgões, ácaros e oídio: todo jardineiro pode fazer isso

Sociedade

Aphids damage all types of plants: vegetables, fruit, berries and flowers. To prevent and control aphids, I use simple and effective methods. The simplest method is a solution of washing powder. Dissolve a piece of laundry soap or tar soap in 1 liter of water to form a viscous mass and then dilute it in 10 liters of water.

Essa solução elimina pulgões, ácaros e oídio: todo jardineiro pode fazer isso
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by R. Burkard is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

This solution helps eliminate not only aphids, but also spider mites and powdery mildew. To enhance the effect, add 200 ml of vegetable oil. And if, instead of water, you use decoctions of garlic, onions, wormwood or needles and add 10 ml of conifer oil, the effect will be even stronger.

Treatment with this composition will attract ladybugs to the garden. If you treat every 10 to 12 days, your garden will forget what aphids and other pests are. The plants will look healthy and beautiful.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
