Mundo Negόcios CPLP Sociedade Rússia Ciência Desporto Saúde
News

O céu sobre a região de Saratov, na Rússia, foi fechado após os UAV ucranianos atacarem o aeródromo militar

Mundo

An air raid alert went on in the city of Engels, the Saratov region of Russia, in the afternoon of December 29. Eyewitnesses also reported explosions in the area of the military airfield.

O céu sobre a região de Saratov, na Rússia, foi fechado após os UAV ucranianos atacarem o aeródromo militar

It was reported that air defence systems were activated in Engels.

On December 26, Ukrainian UAVs attacked the military airfield in Engels. The drones were shot down, but the falling debris killed three military men on the ground.

Strategic long-range bombers of the Aerospace Forces of Russia are based at the airfield in Engels.

Air defense systems shot down an unknown object in the sky over Engels, the Saratov region, local Governor Roman Busargin said in his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, there was no threat to the safety of residents, no evacuation was required.
The government of the Saratov region closed the sky over the territory. Passenger airplanes fly round of the region. Some of the flights have been delayed indefinitely.

Subscrever Pravda Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Mais populares
Zelensky dá sua visão de 2023

O presidente da Ucrânia Volodymyr Zelensky fez uma previsão para 2023 em termos das hostilidades no país.

Zelensky dá sua visão de 2023
Os cinco princípios da Surovikin farão com que a Ucrânia desapareça como fumaça ao vento Petr Ermilin Alberto, Ruy, Luís e Siqueira. De Arembepe a Rio da Lua via Bahia Freitas Jolivaldo Democracia Brasileira Não Está Salva com Vitória Eleitoral de Lula Edu Montesanti
últimos materiais
Lutadores ucranianos reclamam de pouca argamassa e muita lama
O conflito militar na Ucrânia chega a uma situação de impasse
O céu sobre a região de Saratov, na Rússia, foi fechado após os UAV ucranianos atacarem o aeródromo militar
FM Lavrov: Washington se recusa oficialmente a lutar diretamente contra a Rússia
O foguete ucraniano S-300 cai em Belarus
Forças russas atacam postos de comando, destroem sistemas de artilharia fabricados nos EUA
Explosões relatadas nas principais cidades ucranianas em todo o país
Os cinco princípios da Surovikin farão com que a Ucrânia desapareça como fumaça ao vento
Mais de 10.000 mercenários poloneses participam de hostilidades na Ucrânia
O caso de Pilipenko: pacifistas fora
EnglishРусскийDeutschFrançais
Mapa Arquivo Sobre Os autores
Seleccione o erro ortográfico com o rato e carregue em Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Política de privacidade Política de cookies Política ética Política de correções Padrões de verificação de fatos Política de fontes não identificadas