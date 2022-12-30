Mundo Negόcios CPLP Sociedade Rússia Ciência Desporto Saúde
News

Forças russas atacam postos de comando, destroem sistemas de artilharia fabricados nos EUA

Mundo

The Russian troops struck four command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Kherson, as well as in settlements of Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, Kharkiv region and Gavrilovka, the Dnepropetrovsk region, representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters.

Forças russas atacam postos de comando, destroem sistemas de artilharia fabricados nos EUA

According to the ministry, 83 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 102 districts were also destroyed.

In addition, three artillery depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in areas of the settlements of Seversk and Artemovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as in the town of Stepne in the Zaporozhye region, the Defence Ministry added.

The Russian Armed Forces continued their offensive in the Donetsk direction and took new advantageous lines. During the offensive, the Russian military eliminated and wounded up to 80 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian forces destroy US-made M777 and HIMARS systems
During the counter-battery fight in the Kharkiv region, the Russian military personnel destroyed two American M777 artillery systems, the Russian Defense Ministry said on December 29.

In the Konstantinovka region of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher was destroyed, реу ministry added.

Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian forces have destroyed a total of:

  • 399 anti-aircraft missile systems,
  • 7,296 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles,
  • as well as 953 MLRS vehicles.
  • In addition, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two Ukrainian Su-25 and Su-24 aircraft.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down Su-25 and Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in areas of the settlements of Krasny Lyman and Kramatorsk,” the Defence Ministry said.

Subscrever Pravda Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Mais populares
Zelensky dá sua visão de 2023

O presidente da Ucrânia Volodymyr Zelensky fez uma previsão para 2023 em termos das hostilidades no país.

Zelensky dá sua visão de 2023
Os cinco princípios da Surovikin farão com que a Ucrânia desapareça como fumaça ao vento Petr Ermilin Alberto, Ruy, Luís e Siqueira. De Arembepe a Rio da Lua via Bahia Freitas Jolivaldo Democracia Brasileira Não Está Salva com Vitória Eleitoral de Lula Edu Montesanti
últimos materiais
Lutadores ucranianos reclamam de pouca argamassa e muita lama
O conflito militar na Ucrânia chega a uma situação de impasse
O céu sobre a região de Saratov, na Rússia, foi fechado após os UAV ucranianos atacarem o aeródromo militar
FM Lavrov: Washington se recusa oficialmente a lutar diretamente contra a Rússia
O foguete ucraniano S-300 cai em Belarus
Forças russas atacam postos de comando, destroem sistemas de artilharia fabricados nos EUA
Explosões relatadas nas principais cidades ucranianas em todo o país
Os cinco princípios da Surovikin farão com que a Ucrânia desapareça como fumaça ao vento
Mais de 10.000 mercenários poloneses participam de hostilidades na Ucrânia
O caso de Pilipenko: pacifistas fora
EnglishРусскийDeutschFrançais
Mapa Arquivo Sobre Os autores
Seleccione o erro ortográfico com o rato e carregue em Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Política de privacidade Política de cookies Política ética Política de correções Padrões de verificação de fatos Política de fontes não identificadas