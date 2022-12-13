A Rússia admite que Zelensky não tem relações para resolver o conflito na Ucrânia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during an address to the leaders of the G7 countries, named three steps that would bring peace to the country.

According to Zelensky:

the first step is to provide Kyiv with modern tanks, artillery, shells, as well as more rocket artillery and longer-range missiles;

the second step is to provide support in achieving financial, energy and social stability in Ukraine in 2023 and ensure reliable protection of the Ukrainian energy sector from strikes;



the third step is to implement the "peace formula” that he proposed earlier, as well as to convene the Global Peace Formula Summit "to decide how and when the points of the Ukrainian "peace formula” will be implemented.”

Ukraine's Peace Formula

Zelensky announced the "peace formula” during his online speech at the G20 summit in November. It includes ten steps that, according to the Ukrainian authorities, will make it possible to achieve peace in the country. The formula includes, among other things, the cessation of hostilities, measures to ensure nuclear, energy and food security of Ukraine.

Zelensky also demanded restoring "radiation safety” at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, capping prices on Russian energy resources, and expanding the grain deal.

Zelensky's peace formula unacceptable for Russia

Representatives for the Russian Federation Council later said that the demands in the Ukrainian "peace formula” were unacceptable for Russia. Crimean Senator Sergei Tsekov said that Ukraine's peace formula suggested that the Ukrainian leader was not authorised to make serious decisions on the current situation nor was he interested in that.

According to the senator, Zelensky's conditions indicate that unlike the United States and the European Union, he has no real relation to resolving the conflict.