EN RU FR PT
Rússia Sociedade CPLP Mundo Negόcios Desporto Ciência
News
Author`s name Ermilin Petr

Ucrânia ataca posto de controle russo na região de Kursk

Mundo

In Russia's Kursk region, a checkpoint in the village of Gordeevka on the border with Ukraine was attacked with automatic fire, representatives for the local authorities said, TASS reports.

No casualties on the Russian side were reported. The Russian border guards suppressed the firing points with return fire, authorities said.

"Dear residents of the Korenevsky district! An hour ago, the checkpoint in the village of Gordeevka was attacked with automatic fire. Russian border guards suppressed the firing positions on the border. Neither casualties nor destruction have been reported on our end. Please stay calm!" a message posted on the Telegram channel of the local authorities said.

Roman Starovoit, the Governor of the Kursk region, confirmed the attack of the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

Subscrever Pravda Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter

Author`s name: Petr Ermilin
Mais populares
Mundo
Reportagem da CNN mostrou acidentalmente fuzileiros navais dos EUA na Ucrânia

Até recentemente, as autoridades norte-americanas negavam a presença de seus militares no território da Ucrânia.

Reportagem da CNN mostrou acidentalmente fuzileiros navais dos EUA na Ucrânia
Mais de 1.000 fuzileiros ucranianos se renderam voluntariamente em Mariupol
Mundo
Mais de 1.000 fuzileiros ucranianos se renderam voluntariamente em Mariupol
Federação Russa
A névoa do conflito e a mudança de paradigma global
Mundo
O GPS e a Internet param de funcionar na Ucrânia
Irina Schlionskaya No momento da morte, o cérebro não para de funcionar, os cientistas provaram Irina Schlionskaya Acácio Banja Oito novos Geoparques Globais da UNESCO – dois são brasileiros Acácio Banja Lubov Lulko Em Mariupol, no Dia da Vitória, é necessário realizar um "desfile de vencidos" Lubov Lulko
Federação Russa
Em Mariupol, no Dia da Vitória, é necessário realizar um "desfile de vencidos"
Sociedade
Nazistas ucranianos intimidam as forças especiais chechenas com banha de porco
Zakharova: É mais barato para o Ocidente dar armas obsoletas a Kiev
Federação Russa
Zakharova: É mais barato para o Ocidente dar armas obsoletas a Kiev
Mais populares
Mundo
Reportagem da CNN mostrou acidentalmente fuzileiros navais dos EUA na Ucrânia

Até recentemente, as autoridades norte-americanas negavam a presença de seus militares no território da Ucrânia.

Reportagem da CNN mostrou acidentalmente fuzileiros navais dos EUA na Ucrânia
Mais de 1.000 fuzileiros ucranianos se renderam voluntariamente em Mariupol
Mundo
Mais de 1.000 fuzileiros ucranianos se renderam voluntariamente em Mariupol
Federação Russa
A névoa do conflito e a mudança de paradigma global
Mundo
O GPS e a Internet param de funcionar na Ucrânia
Irina Schlionskaya No momento da morte, o cérebro não para de funcionar, os cientistas provaram Irina Schlionskaya Acácio Banja Oito novos Geoparques Globais da UNESCO – dois são brasileiros Acácio Banja Lubov Lulko Em Mariupol, no Dia da Vitória, é necessário realizar um "desfile de vencidos" Lubov Lulko
Federação Russa
Em Mariupol, no Dia da Vitória, é necessário realizar um "desfile de vencidos"
Sociedade
Nazistas ucranianos intimidam as forças especiais chechenas com banha de porco
Zakharova: É mais barato para o Ocidente dar armas obsoletas a Kiev
Federação Russa
Zakharova: É mais barato para o Ocidente dar armas obsoletas a Kiev
últimos materiais
Piloto russo explicou seu gesto pró-ucraniano
Os EUA emolduram a Ucrânia com o FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS
Biden chama as ações de Putin na Ucrânia de 'genocídio'. Macron discorda
Tanque ucraniano mata 15 soldados ucranianos em bizarro ataque de fogo amigável
O desejo de Le Pen de criar um novo união sem os Estados Unidos
Zakharova: É mais barato para o Ocidente dar armas obsoletas a Kiev
Kadyrov falou sobre a preparação de voluntários antes de serem enviados
Reportagem da CNN mostrou acidentalmente fuzileiros navais dos EUA na Ucrânia
No momento da morte, o cérebro não para de funcionar, os cientistas provaram
Oito novos Geoparques Globais da UNESCO – dois são brasileiros
Mapa Arquivo Sobre Verificação Dos Factos
Seleccione o erro ortográfico com o rato e carregue em Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy