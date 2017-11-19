Workshop internacional sobre diaspora(s) Pós-Soviéticos na Europa Ocidental 1991-2007

Elena Bulakh / António Eduardo Mendonça

International Workshop on 'Post-Soviet Diaspora(s) in Western Europe, 1991/2017 - Portugal, 14/16 December

PROGRAM

Thursday (14 December)

Venue - IGOT (Instituto de Geografia e Ordenamento do Território, Universidade de Lisboa), Rua Branca Edmée Marques, 1600-276 Lisboa

09h30 - Opening Session

10h00 - Keynote Lecture: Lucinda Fonseca, Transnationalism and Integration of Ukrainian migrants in Europe: a comparative perspective between Portugal and the UK.

11h15 - Session 1:

Tatiana Kosareva, Post-Soviet emigration: Russian immersion or geographical movement to the West

Elena Bulakh, Russian Immigrants in Portugal, 1991/2017

Olga Solovova, Discursive constructions of Russian and Portuguese language learning in post-Soviet migration contexts in Portugal

Dimitri Filimonov, Public institutions of Russian diaspora in France: discourses and strategies of interaction

14h00 - Session 2:

Ekaterine Pirtskhavala, Identity Strategies of Georgian Migrants in Western Europe: Portugal and France

Weronika Zmiejewski, Georgian community in Greece: between solidarity and mistrust

Nare Galstyan, Diversity and Unity in Diaspora: "Newcomers" and "Diasporic Armenians" in the Netherlands

15h45 - Session 3:

Jade Cemre Erciyes, Answering the simplest question "Where are you from?": The Abkhazian Student Diaspora in Western Europe and their narratives of identity and home

Irina Kotkina, Exporting Voices, Harbouring the Post-Soviet: Russian Operatic Emigration in Western Europe

Laure Sizaire, French-Post-soviet marriages: a representation of feminine Post-Soviet diaspora?

Claudio Morisson, Labour mobility and the rise of post-Soviet 'multinational consciousness'

17h30 - Keynote Lecture: Vitaly Belozerov, Strategies of adaptation and integrational behaviour patterns of immigrants in Russia

Friday (15 December)

Venue - Espaço-Memória dos Exílios (Av. Marginal, 7152-A, 2765-588 Estoril)

10h00 - Keynote Lecture: Sergei Ryazantsev, Modern Russian Emigration and Russian-Speaking Economy Abroad: the European Case

11h00 - Session 4:

Teemu Oivo, Re-bordering of Russian Dual Citizenship in Finland

Olga Tkach, The Unbearable Lightness of the Finnish Schengen: Visa Management of Russian Short-term Travelers

Pirjo Pöllänen, Gendered Russian migration in Rural Finland, in the Finnish-Russian border area

Olga Davydova-Minguet, The Russian segment of Finnish media and multiethnic (trans)national public sphere

Vera Zvereva / Mika Lähteenmäki, The Russian-speaking community goes online: construction of identity in digital media

14h00 - Session 5:

Marina Kukartseva, Socio-cultural identity in the mechanism of Russian compatriots abroad identification (on the example of Germany)

Kristina Kallas / Leonid Polishchuk, Illiberal Slant in Post-Soviet Diasporas

Jannis Panagiotidis, A Stronghold of the Right? Analyzing Political Attitudes and Voting Patterns among Post-Soviet Immigrants in Germany

15h20 - Session 6:

Oksana Morgunova, Political opportunities and cultural cage: post-Soviet migrants in Britain

Olga Cretu - The idea of 'Western civilisation' Vs 'sovok' in migrants' minds and life scenarios

Irina Antoschyuk - Russian computer scientists in the UK - diasporic identity in a professional setting

17h00 - Keynote Lecture: Aija Lulle, Transnational diasporas: past disruptions, language connections and future imaginaries

Saturday (16 December):

Venue - Museu Condes de Castro-Guimarães (Parque Marechal Camona, 2750-319 Cascais)

10h00 - Presentation of the Museum, José António Proença (director); visit to the collection of Russian Icons, guided by Irina Marcelo Curto.

11h00 - Keynote Lecture: Olga Gulina, Migration, Diaspora, Human Capital, and Beyond

12h00 - Closing Session.