John Lennon vs. o Estado Profundo: Um Homem Contra o 'Monstro'

By John W. WhiteheadPor John W. Whitehead

"You gotta remember, establishment, it's just a name for evil ."Você precisa se lembrar, estabelecimento, é apenas um nome para o mal . The monster doesn't care whether it kills all the students or whether there's a revolution.O monstro não se importa se mata todos os alunos ou se há uma revolução. It's not thinking logically, it's out of control." - John Lennon (1969)Não está pensando logicamente, está fora de controle. " - John Lennon (1969)

October 07, 2019 " Information Clearing House " - 07 de outubro de 2019 " Information Clearing House " - John Lennon, born 79 years ago on October 9, 1940, was a musical genius and pop cultural icon. John Lennon, nascido há 79 anos em 9 de outubro de 1940, era um gênio musical e um ícone da cultura pop.

He was also a vocal peace protester and anti-war activist and a high-profile example of the lengths to which the Deep State will go to persecute those who dare to challenge its authority. Ele também foi um manifestante vocal da paz e ativista antiguerra e um exemplo do alto nível dos comprimentos a que o Deep-State irá perseguir; aqueles que ousam desafiar sua autoridade.

Long before Julian Assange , Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning were being castigated for blowing the whistle on the government's war crimes and the National Security Agency's abuse of its surveillance powers , it was Lennon who was being singled out for daring to speak truth to power about the government's warmongering, his phone calls monitored and data files illegally collected on his activities and associations. Muito antes de Julian Assange , Edward Snowden e Chelsea Manning serem castigados por denunciar os crimes de guerra do governo americano e o abuso de poderes de vigilância pela Agência de Segurança Nacional. Foi Lennon quem foi escolhido por ousar dizer a verdade ao poder sobre os crimes do governo . Suas ligações telefônicas foram monitoradas e arquivos de dados coletados ilegalmente em suas atividades e associações.

For a while, at least, Lennon became enemy number one in the eyes of the US government. Por um tempo, pelo menos, Lennon se tornou inimigo número um aos olhos do governo dos EUA.

Years after Lennon's assassination it would be revealed that the FBI had collected 281 pages of files on him, including song lyrics. Anos após o assassinato de Lennon, seria revelado que o FBI havia coletado 281 páginas de arquivos dele, incluindo letras de músicas. J. Edgar Hoover, head of the FBI at the time, directed the agency to spy on the musician. J. Edgar Hoover, chefe do FBI na época, orientou a agência a espionar o músico. There were also various written orders calling on government agents to frame Lennon for a drug bust. Havia também várias ordens escritas pedindo aos agentes do governo que enquadrassem Lennon em uma apreensão de drogas. "The FBI's files on Lennon ... read like the writings of a paranoid goody-two-shoes ," observed reporter Jonathan Curiel. "Os arquivos do FBI em Lennon ... são como os escritos de um paranoico de dois sapatos ", observou o repórter Jonathan Curiel.

As the New York Timesnotes , "Critics of today's domestic surveillance object largely on privacy grounds. Como observa o New York Times : "Os críticos da vigilância doméstica de hoje se opõem em grande parte por questões de privacidade. They have focused far less on how easily government surveillance can become an instrument for the people in power to try to hold on to power. Eles se concentraram muito menos em quão facilmente a vigilância governamental pode se tornar um instrumento para as pessoas no poder tentarem se apegar ao poder. 'The US vs. John Lennon' ... is the story not only of one man being harassed, but of a democracy being undermined." 'Os EUA contra John Lennon' ... é a história não apenas de um homem sendo assediado, mas de uma democracia sendo minada. "

Indeed, all of the many complaints we have about government today-surveillance, militarism, corruption, harassment, SWAT team raids, political persecution, spying, overcriminalization, etc.-were present in Lennon's day and formed the basis of his call for social justice, peace and a populist revolution. De fato, todas as muitas reclamações que temos sobre o governo hoje - vigilância, militarismo, corrupção, assédio, ataques à equipe da SWAT, perseguição política, espionagem, supercriminalização etc. - estavam presentes nos dias de Lennon e formaram a base de seu pedido de justiça social , paz e uma revolução populista.

For all of these reasons, the US government was obsessed with Lennon, who had learned early on that rock music could serve a political end by proclaiming a radical message. Por todas essas razões, o governo dos EUA era obcecado por Lennon, que havia aprendido desde cedo que o rock poderia servir a um fim político ao proclamar uma mensagem radical. More importantly, Lennon saw that his music could mobilize the public and help to bring about change. Mais importante, Lennon viu que sua música poderia mobilizar o público e ajudar a trazer mudanças. Lennon believed in the power of the people. Lennon acreditava no poder do povo. Unfortunately, as Lennon recognized: "The trouble with government as it is, is that it doesn't represent the people. Infelizmente, como Lennon reconheceu: "O problema do governo como é que ele não representa o povo. Pelo contrárioIt controls them ." os controla.

However, as Martin Lewis writing for Timenotes : "John Lennon was not God. No entanto, como Martin Lewis, escreveu para a Time : " John Lennon não era Deus. But he earned the love and admiration of his generation by creating a huge body of work that inspired and led. Mas, ele ganhou o amor e a admiração de sua geração, criando um enorme corpo de trabalho que inspirou e liderou. The appreciation for him deepened because he then instinctively decided to use his celebrity as a bully pulpit for causes greater than his own enrichment or self-aggrandizement." A admiração por ele se aprofundou, porque ele decidiu instintivamente, usar sua celebridade como púlpito por causas maiores do que seu próprio enriquecimento ou auto-engrandecimento. "

For instance, in December 1971 at a concert in Ann Arbor, Mich., Lennon took to the stage and in his usual confrontational style belted out "John Sinclair," a song he had written about a man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing two marijuana cigarettes . Por exemplo, em dezembro de 1971, em um concerto em Ann Arbor - Michigan, Lennon subiu ao palco e, em seu estilo de confronto habitual, cantou "John Sinclair", uma música que ele havia escrito sobre um homem condenado a 10 anos de prisão por possuir dois cigarros de maconha . Within days of Lennon's call for action, the Michigan Supreme Court ordered Sinclair released. Dias depois do pedido de ação de Lennon, a Suprema Corte de Michigan ordenou a libertação de Sinclair.

What Lennon did not know at the time was that government officials had been keeping strict tabs on the ex-Beatle they referred to as "Mr.O que Lennon não sabia na época era que as autoridades do governo estavam vigiando rigorosamente o ex-Beatle a que se referiam como "Sr. Lennon." Incredibly, FBI agents were in the audience at the Ann Arbor concert, " taking notes on everything from the attendance (15,000) to the artistic merits of his new song." Lennon. " Incrivelmente, os agentes do FBI estavam na platéia do show de Ann Arbor," anotando tudo, desde o público presente (15.000) até os méritos artísticos de sua nova música ".

The US government, steeped in paranoia, was spying on Lennon.O governo dos EUA, imerso em paranóia, estava espionando Lennon.

By March 1971, when his "Power to the People" single was released, it was clear where Lennon stood.Em março de 1971, quando seu single "Power to the People" foi lançado, ficou claro onde Lennon estava. Having moved to New York City that same year, Lennon was ready to participate in political activism against the US government, the "monster" that was financing the war in Vietnam. Tendo se mudado para Nova York, naquele mesmo ano, Lennon estava pronto para participar do ativismo político contra o governo dos EUA, o "monstro" que financiava a guerra no Vietnã.

The release of Lennon's Sometime in New York City album, which contained a radical anti-government message in virtually every song and depicted President Richard Nixon and Chinese Chairman Mao Tse-tung dancing together nude on the cover, only fanned the flames of the conflict to come.O lançamento do álbum Somenn in New York City , de Lennon, que continha uma mensagem antigovernamental radical em praticamente todas as músicas e retratava o presidente Richard Nixon e o presidente chinês Mao Tse-tung dançando juntos nus na capa, apenas atiçaram as chamas do conflito.

The official US war against Lennon began in earnest in 1972 after rumors surfaced that Lennon planned to embark on a US concert tour that would combine rock music with antiwar organizing and voter registration.A guerra oficial dos EUA contra Lennon começou em 1972, depois que surgiram rumores de que Lennon planejava embarcar em uma turnê nos EUA, que combinaria música rock com organização antiguerra e registro de eleitores. Nixon, fearing Lennon's influence on about 11 million new voters (1972 was the first year that 18-year-olds could vote), had the ex-Beatle served with deportation orders "in an effort to silence him as a voice of the peace movement ." Nixon, temendo a influência de Lennon em cerca de 11 milhões de novos eleitores (1972 foi o primeiro ano em que os jovens de 18 anos podiam votar), o ex-Beatle se viu com ordens de deportação ", em um esforço para silenciá-lo como uma voz do movimento pela paz. . "

Then again, the FBI has had a long history of persecuting, prosecuting and generally harassing activists, politicians, and cultural figures. Por outro lado, o FBI tem uma longa história de perseguir, processar e geralmente assediar ativistas, políticos e figuras culturais. Most notably among the latter are such celebrated names as folk singer Pete Seeger, painter Pablo Picasso, comic actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin, comedian Lenny Bruce and poet Allen Ginsberg. Entre os últimos, destacam-se nomes famosos como cantor folk Pete Seeger, pintor Pablo Picasso, ator cômico e cineasta Charlie Chaplin, comediante Lenny Bruce e poeta Allen Ginsberg.

Among those most closely watched by the FBI was Martin Luther King Jr., a man labeled by the FBI as "the most dangerous and effective Negro leader in the country." With wiretaps and electronic bugs planted in his home and office, King was kept under constant surveillance by the FBI with the aim of "neutralizing" him. Entre os mais observados de perto pelo FBI estava Martin Luther King Jr., um homem rotulado pelo FBI como "o líder negro mais perigoso e eficaz do país". Com grampos e bugs eletrônicos plantados em sua casa e escritório, King foi mantido sob constante vigilância do FBI com o objetivo de "neutralizá-lo". He even received letters written by FBI agents suggesting that he either commit suicide or the details of his private life would be revealed to the public. Ele até recebeu cartas escritas por agentes do FBI sugerindo que ele cometesse suicídio ou os detalhes de sua vida privada seriam revelados ao público. The FBI kept up its pursuit of King until he was felled by a hollow-point bullet to the head in 1968. O FBI continuou sua busca por King até que ele foi derrubado por uma bala na cabeça em 1968.

While Lennon was not-as far as we know-being blackmailed into suicide, he was the subject of a four-year campaign of surveillance and harassment by the US government (spearheaded by FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover), an attempt by President Richard Nixon to have him "neutralized" and deported. Embora Lennon não estivesse - tanto quanto sabemos - sendo chantageado para o suicídio, ele foi alvo de uma campanha de quatro anos de vigilância e assédio pelo governo dos EUA (liderada pelo diretor do FBI J. Edgar Hoover), uma tentativa do presidente Richard Nixon para tê-lo "neutralizado" e deportado. As Adam Cohen of the New York Times points out, "The FBI's surveillance of Lennon is a reminder of how easily domestic spying can become unmoored from any legitimate law enforcement purpose . Como observa Adam Cohen, do New York Times , "a vigilância de Lennon pelo FBI é um lembrete de quão facilmente a espionagem doméstica pode ficar desassossegada de qualquer objetivo legítimo de aplicação da lei . What is more surprising, and ultimately more unsettling, is the degree to which the surveillance turns out to have been intertwined with electoral politics." O que é mais surpreendente e, finalmente, mais perturbador é o grau em que a vigilância acaba se entrelaçando com a política eleitoral. "

As Lennon's FBI file shows, memos and reports about the FBI's surveillance of the anti-war activist had been flying back and forth between Hoover, the Nixon White House, various senators, the FBI and the US Immigration Office. Como mostra o arquivo do FBI de Lennon, memorandos e relatórios sobre a vigilância do ativista antiguerra ; o FBI estavam indo e voltando entre Hoover, a Casa Branca de Nixon, vários senadores, o FBI e o Departamento de Imigração dos EUA.

Nixon's pursuit of Lennon was relentless and in large part based on the misperception that Lennon and his comrades were planning to disrupt the 1972 Republican National Convention.A busca de Nixon por Lennon foi implacável e, em grande parte, baseada na percepção errônea de que Lennon e seus companheiros estavam planejando interromper a Convenção Nacional Republicana de 1972. The government's paranoia, however, was misplaced. A paranóia do governo, no entanto, foi extraviada.

Left-wing activists who were on government watch lists and who shared an interest in bringing down the Nixon Administration had been congregating at Lennon's New York apartment.Ativistas de esquerda que estavam nas listas de vigilância do governo e que compartilhavam o interesse de derrubar a Administração Nixon estavam se reunindo no apartamento de Lennon em Nova York. But when they revealed that they were planning to cause a riot, Lennon balked. Mas quando eles revelaram que estavam planejando causar um tumulto, Lennon recusou. As he recounted in a 1980 interview, "We said, We ain't buying this. Como ele contou em uma entrevista de 1980, "Dissemos que não estamos comprando isso. We're not going to draw children into a situation to create violence so you can overthrow what? Não vamos atrair crianças para uma situação de violência, para que você possa derrubar o que? And replace it with what? E substituí-lo por quê? . . . . . . It was all based on this illusion, that you can create violence and overthrow what is, and get communism or get some right-wing lunatic or a left-wing lunatic. Tudo foi baseado nessa ilusão de que você pode criar violência e derrubar o que é, obter comunismo ou obter algum lunático de direita ou um lunático de esquerda. They're all lunatics." Eles são todos lunáticos.

Despite the fact that Lennon was not part of the "lunatic" plot, the government persisted in its efforts to have him deported. Apesar de Lennon não fazer parte da trama "lunática", o governo persistiu em seus esforços para que ele fosse deportado. Equally determined to resist, Lennon dug in and fought back. Igualmente, determinado a resistir, Lennon ficou firme e revidou. Every time he was ordered out of the country, his lawyers delayed the process by filing an appeal. Toda vez que ele era mandado para fora do país, seus advogados adiavam o processo entrando com um recurso. Finally, in 1976, Lennon won the battle to stay in the country when he was granted a green card. Finalmente, em 1976, Lennon venceu a batalha para permanecer no país quando recebeu um green card. As he said afterwards, "I have a love for this country.... This is where the action is. Como ele disse depois: "Eu amo esse país" ... É aqui que está a ação. I think we'll just go home, open a tea bag, and look at each other." Acho que vamos voltar para casa, abrir um saquinho de chá e nos olhar.

Lennon's time of repose didn't last long, however. O tempo de repouso de Lennon não durou muito. By 1980, he had re-emerged with a new album and plans to become politically active again. Em 1980, ele ressurgiu com um novo álbum e planejava se tornar politicamente ativo novamente.

The old radical was back and ready to cause trouble. O velho radical estava de volta e pronto para causar problemas. In his final interview on Dec. 8, 1980, Lennon mused, "The whole map's changed and we're going into an unknown future, but we're still all here, and while there's life there's hope." Em sua entrevista final em 8 de dezembro de 1980, Lennon refletiu: "Todo o mapa mudou e estamos entrando em um futuro desconhecido, mas ainda estamos todos aqui, e enquanto há vida, há esperança".

The Deep State has a way of dealing with troublemakers, unfortunately. Infelizmente, o Deep State tem sua maneira de lidar com criadores de problemas. On Dec. 8, 1980, Mark David Chapman was waiting in the shadows when Lennon returned to his New York apartment building. Em 8 de dezembro de 1980, Mark David Chapman, estava esperando nas sombras, quando Lennon voltou ao seu prédio em Nova York. As Lennon stepped outside the car to greet the fans congregating outside, Chapman, in an eerie echo of the FBI's moniker for Lennon, called out, "Mr. Quando Lennon saiu do carro para cumprimentar os fãs, que se reuniam do lado de fora, Chapman, em um eco sinistro do apelido do FBI para Lennon, gritou: "Sr. Lennon!" Lennon"!

Lennon turned and was met with a barrage of gunfire as Chapman-dropping into a two-handed combat stance-emptied his .38-caliber pistol and pumped four hollow-point bullets into his back and left arm. Lennon virou-se e foi recebido com uma enxurrada de tiros. Chapman - caindo em uma posição de combate com duas mãos - esvaziou sua pistola calibre 38 e bombeou quatro balas de ponta oca nas costas e no braço esquerdo. Lennon stumbled, staggered forward and, with blood pouring from his mouth and chest, collapsed to the ground. Lennon tropeçou, cambaleou para frente e, com o sangue escorrendo da boca e do peito, caiu no chão.

John Lennon was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. John Lennon foi declarado morto na chegada ao hospital. He had finally been "neutralized." Ele finalmente foi "neutralizado".

Yet where those who neutralized the likes of John Lennon, Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Robert Kennedy and others go wrong is in believing that you can murder a movement with a bullet and a madman. No entanto, onde aqueles que neutralizaram John Lennon, Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Robert Kennedy e outros erraram ao acreditar que você pode assassinar um movimento com uma bala e um líder.

Thankfully, Lennon's legacy lives on in his words, his music and his efforts to speak truth to power. Felizmente, o legado de Lennon vive com suas palavras, sua música e seus esforços para dizer a verdade ao poder. As Yoko Ono shared in a 2014 letter to the parole board tasked with determining whether Chapman should be released: "A man of humble origin, [John Lennon] brought light and hope to the whole world with his words and music. Como Yoko Ono compartilhou em uma carta de 2014 ao conselho de liberdade condicional encarregada de determinar se Chapman deveria ser libertado: "Um homem de origem humilde, [John Lennon] trouxe luz e esperança ao mundo inteiro com suas palavras e música. He tried to be a good power for the world , and he was. Ele tentou ser um bom poder para o mundo , e ele era. He gave encouragement, inspiration and dreams to people regardless of their race, creed and gender." Ele deu encorajamento, inspiração e sonhos às pessoas, independentemente de raça, credo e gênero. "

Sadly, not much has changed for the better in the world since Lennon walked among us. Infelizmente, pouco mudou para melhorar o mundo desde que Lennon caminhou entre nós.

Peace remains out of reach. A paz continua fora de alcance. Activism and whistleblowers continue to be prosecuted for challenging the government's authority. O ativismo e os denunciantes continuam sendo processados ​​por desafiar a autoridade do governo americano. Militarism is on the rise, with local police dressed like the military, all the while the governmental war machine continues to wreak havoc on innocent lives across the globe. O militarismo está em ascensão, com a polícia local vestida como os militares, enquanto a máquina de guerra governamental continua a causar estragos em vidas inocentes em todo o mundo. Just recently, for example, US military forces carried out drone strikes in Afghanistan that killed 30 pine nut farmers . Recentemente, por exemplo, as forças militares dos EUA realizaram ataques com drones no Afeganistão que mataram 30 agricultores de pinhões.

For those of us who joined with John Lennon to imagine a world of peace, it's getting harder to reconcile that dream with the reality of the American police state. Para aqueles como nós, que se juntaram a John Lennon a imaginar um mundo de paz, está ficando mais difícil conciliar esse sonho com a realidade do estado policialesco americano.

Meanwhile, as I point out in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People , those who dare to speak up are labeled dissidents, troublemakers, terrorists, lunatics, or mentally ill and tagged for surveillance, censorship, involuntary detention or, worse, even shot and killed in their own homes by militarized police. Enquanto isso, como aponto no meu livro Battlefield America: The War on the American People , aqueles que se atrevem a falar são rotulados como dissidentes, criadores de problemas, terroristas, lunáticos ou doentes mentais e são rotulados para vigilância, censura, detenção involuntária ou, pior , até baleados e mortos em suas próprias casas pela polícia militarizada.

As Lennon shared in a 1968 interview: Como Lennon compartilhou em uma entrevista de 1968:

"I think all our society is run by insane people for insane objectives... I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal means. "Eu acho que toda a nossa sociedade é dirigida por pessoas loucas por objetivos loucos. Eu acho que estamos sendo dirigidos por maníacos por meios maníacos. If anybody can put on paper what our government and the American government and the Russian... Chinese... what they are actually trying to do, and what they think they're doing, I'd be very pleased to know what they think they're doing. Se alguém puder colocar no papel o que nosso governo americano ... o que eles estão realmente tentando fazer e o que fazem, ficarei muito satisfeito em saber o que eles pensam. I think they're all insane. Eu acho que eles são todos loucos. But I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that . Mas sou suscetível de ser deixado de lado por expressar isso . That's what's insane about it." Isso é loucura.

So what's the answer? Então qual é a resposta?

Lennon had a multitude of suggestions. Lennon teve uma infinidade de sugestões.

"If everyone demanded peace instead of another television set, then there'd be peace." "Se todos exigissem paz em vez de outro aparelho de televisão, haveria paz".

"War is over if you want it." "A guerra acabou, se você quiser."

"Produce your own dream.... "Produza seu próprio sonho ... It's quite possible to do anything, but not to put it on the leaders.... É bem possível fazer qualquer coisa, mas não colocar isso nos líderes.... You have to do it yourself. Você tem que fazer isso sozinho. That's what the great masters and mistresses have been saying ever since time began. É isso que os grandes mestres e amantes têm dito desde o início dos tempos. They can point the way, leave signposts and little instructions in various books that are now called holy and worshipped for the cover of the book and not for what it says, but the instructions are all there for all to see, have always been and always will be. Eles podem apontar o caminho, deixar sinais e pequenas instruções em vários livros que agora são chamados de santos e adorados pela capa do livro e não pelo que diz, mas as instruções estão lá para que todos possam ver, sempre foram e sempre será. There's nothing new under the sun. Não há nada de novo sob o sol. All the roads lead to Rome. Todas as estradas levam a Roma. And people cannot provide it for you. E as pessoas não podem fornecer isso para você. I can't wake you up. Eu não posso te acordar. You can wake you up. Você pode acordar sozinho. I can't cure you. Eu não posso te curar. You can cure you." Você pode se curar.

"Peace is not something you wish for; "A paz não é algo que você deseja; It's something you make, Something you do, Something you are, And something you give away." É algo que você faz, Algo que você conquista; Algo que você é, E algo que você dá. "

"If you want peace, you won't get it with violence." "Se você quer paz, não conseguirá com violência."

And my favorite advice of all: "Say you want a revolution / We better get on right away / Well you get on your feet / And out on the street / Singing power to the people." E meu conselho favorito a todos: "Diga que você quer uma revolução / É melhor seguirmos em frente / Bem, você se levanta / E sai na rua / Poder de cantar para as pessoas".

Constitutional attorney and author John W. Whitehead is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute .O advogado e autor constitucional John W. Whitehead é fundador e presidente do Instituto Rutherford . His new book Battlefield America: The War on the American People is available at www.amazon.com . Seu novo livro Battlefield America: A Guerra contra o Povo Americano está disponível em www.amazon.com . Whitehead can be contacted at johnw@rutherford.org . Whitehead pode ser contatado em johnw@rutherford.org .

Por Joost Evers / Anefo - http://proxy.handle.net/10648/ab63feee-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78059679