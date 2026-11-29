A cidade uzbique que transformou tradição floral em diplomacia verde e conquistou a ONU

Namangan, a city in Uzbekistan known for its centuries-old horticultural traditions, has officially joined the FAO Green Cities Network. This is not merely a symbolic label; it marks the city's entry into a structured international framework that monitors and supports specific environmental and food security practices in participating municipalities. For a city where green spaces are woven into the cultural fabric, this move signifies a shift from local gardening habits to a systematic, internationally recognized approach to urban sustainability.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Витрина с цветами

From Local Tradition to Global Standard

The FAO Green Cities Network brings together municipalities committed to improving their urban environments, expanding green zones, and optimizing local food systems. Namangan's inclusion in this network represents a formal acknowledgment of its practical achievements on the international stage. It also grants the city access to the Food and Agriculture Organization's methodological resources, turning local experience into a component of global best practices.

The path to this membership was paved by active diplomatic engagement. In late October, a delegation from the Namangan region, led by Governor Shavkat Abdurazzakov, traveled to Italy. During the visit, the officials met with Muhammad Mansuri, the FAO's Deputy Executive Director and Director of the organization's Investment Centre. This direct dialogue was crucial in moving the city's application forward, linking regional ambitions with international institutional support.

Practical Focus: Agriculture and Ecology

Discussions with FAO representatives focused on tangible, operational goals rather than abstract concepts. The agenda included the adoption of modern agrotechnologies, the strengthening of small and medium-sized farming enterprises, and the joint implementation of agricultural projects. These priorities align with the core philosophy of the Green Cities Network, which views the city not as an isolated concrete structure, but as part of a broader agroecological circuit that includes suburban and peri-urban zones.

Oqibjon Inomov, the Deputy Governor of the region, emphasized that participation in the program is aimed at enhancing ecological sustainability and the rational use of natural resources. For Namangan, a city historically synonymous with its lush orchards and blooming landscapes, this step allows it to formalize local practices within international standards. Inomov noted that the ultimate goal is to create a sustainable environment for future generations, where local ecological initiatives are elevated through international cooperation.

The Uniqueness of Namangan's Green Identity

What distinguishes Namangan in the context of this global network is its deep-rooted connection with the plant environment. The city annually hosts an international flower festival that previously made it into the Guinness Book of World Records. This tradition is a testament to the fact that urban green infrastructure in Namangan is not just a decorative element, but a systemic component integrated into the city's calendar, economic life, and cultural identity.

The entry into the FAO network marks a transition from isolated local greening initiatives to a comprehensive strategy for food and environmental sustainability. It serves as a prime example of how specific local practices-such as large-scale floriculture and horticulture-can find recognition within global institutional frameworks. These frameworks demand concrete, actionable measures rather than mere declarations, offering a pathway for other cities to integrate their unique ecological assets into broader development strategies.