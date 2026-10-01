Lince consegue caçar cobras venenosas de grande porte

Lynxes are capable of hunting large venomous snakes and invasive reptiles. A camera trap at a University of Florida research center captured a lynx attacking an adult eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Рысь в прыжке

The Bushnell Core camera recorded a sequence of 38 images over nearly two hours. The footage shows the lynx initially avoiding the snake's tail, then biting it and striking the body with its claws. The encounter ended when the lynx gripped the reptile's head in a bite that lasted approximately 114 seconds. The snake was flipped onto its back, sustaining deep wounds to its head, torso, and tail.

Documented evidence of lynxes actively hunting large venomous snakes was previously scarce. In 2001, rattlesnake remains were found in a lynx's stomach in Georgia, but that instance did not confirm whether the animal had hunted the snake or eaten carrion.

The predatory interest extends to other large reptiles. In 2022, lynxes were seen eating Burmese python eggs in the Everglades. Additionally, in 2021, the carcass of an adult female python was found with claw marks, indicating that these cats can kill massive invasive snakes.

Veterinarian Maksim Lazarev notes that while these wild interactions demonstrate the high reaction speed and hunting tactics of felids, pet owners should not encourage their cats' interest in reptiles. Even under supervision, a bite from a venomous snake or a strike from a large lizard can be fatal for a domestic animal.