O que causou a Grande Desconformidade: gelo e forças internas da Terra

Imagine opening a historical tome and realizing entire chapters are missing. That is exactly what happens when geologists examine the rock record in places like the Grand Canyon. A flat layer of sedimentary rock, no older than 540 million years, rests directly on a crystalline foundation up to two billion years old. Between these two markers lies a gap that spans a quarter of the planet's history. This phenomenon, known as the "Great Unconformity," has puzzled scientists since the 1870s. For half a century, researchers proposed various explanations, citing river activity, volcanism, or sea-level changes, but a recent study published in Nature offers a different mechanism.

Photo: indy100 Земля в разрезе

Researchers from the University of Wollongong in Australia suggest that the erasure of these missing chapters was driven by the interplay between deep mantle processes and glacier activity. Their model indicates that thermal currents in the mantle lifted entire continental plates high above sea level, turning them into plateaus. Subsequently, the glaciers that covered the planet during the "Snowball Earth" period carved away the soft sedimentary layers from these elevated surfaces.

Deep forces shaping the surface

The mechanism begins deep inside the Earth. The mantle, a layer of hot solid rock 2,900 kilometers thick, moves slowly due to convective currents: hot masses rise while cooler ones sink. Over tens of millions of years, this motion can alter the Earth's surface height by hundreds of meters. Using the Australian supercomputer Gadi, the study's authors modeled the influence of mantle convection on continents over the past billion years. The simulation revealed that between 1,000 and 540 million years ago, the plates of Laurentia (the base of much of North America), Baltica (part of Northern Europe), and North China were in a phase of uplift.

When these continental blocks were raised high, their ancient crystalline rocks were exposed at the surface. The timing of this window is critical because it overlaps with the "Snowball Earth" period (720-635 million years ago), when vast ice shields covered the planet. Glaciers, moving under their own weight, possess significantly greater destructive force than rivers, especially on gentle slopes. They acted like giant sandpaper, erasing the younger sedimentary cover from the elevated areas over tens of millions of years.

The next stage of this mechanism is subsidence. After 540 million years ago, mantle movement changed direction, and these same plates began to sink. This lowering of continental levels allowed marine and terrestrial deposits to begin accumulating anew on the surfaces cleared of older material. These new layers are what we see today as the upper part of the unconformity. This model also explains the geographical asymmetry of the phenomenon. The simulation showed that Australia and South America underwent only two cycles of uplift and subsidence during this same period. These conditions did not create a long, sustained period for massive glacial carving, which corresponds to the absence of a pronounced "Great Unconformity" in the geological cross-sections of these regions.

Thus, the "Great Unconformity" is not merely an artifact of erosion, but a record etched into rock that testifies to the work of Earth's internal forces. Slow mantle movements prepared the surface, and glaciers completed the process, clearing it and setting the stage for the Cambrian explosion of biodiversity that followed.