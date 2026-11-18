Belyashi preguiçosos: montagem direta na frigideira com massa de kefir

Lazy belyashi are a practical solution for a hearty meal that bypasses the time-consuming work of yeast dough and intricate shaping. The key change here is the use of kefir as the base, creating a batter that is assembled and cooked directly in the pan. The result is a golden, savory patty with a fully cooked filling, ready in a fraction of the time required for traditional methods.

Photo: Мария Круглова is licensed under public domain Ленивые беляши

Ingredients

For the batter, combine 2 cups of kefir, approximately 500 g of wheat flour, 1 chicken egg, ½ teaspoon of baking soda, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ½ teaspoon of sugar.

For the filling, mix 500 g of minced meat with 1 finely chopped onion. Season with salt and black pepper to taste, and add fresh herbs if desired. Vegetable oil is required for frying.

Method

Begin by slightly warming the kefir; it should be warm, not hot. Stir in the baking soda, salt, and sugar, then let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to allow the soda to react. Add the egg and mix well. Gradually whisk in the flour until the batter reaches the consistency of thick sour cream.

In a separate bowl, combine the minced meat with the chopped onion, seasonings, and herbs. Mix until uniform.

Heat a pan with vegetable oil over medium heat. The assembly happens directly in the pan: place a tablespoon of batter onto the hot surface. Top the batter with a small amount of filling, spreading it into a thin disc rather than a mound to ensure even cooking. Cover the meat with another spoonful of batter, completely sealing the filling.

Fry on both sides until a golden crust forms and the meat inside is fully cooked. Serve the lazy belyashi hot, ideally with a side of cold sour cream.