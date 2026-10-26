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Eletrocardiogramas parecem normais: Inteligência artificial detectou ameaças fatais invisíveis

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Imagine a routine electrocardiogram, the kind many patients undergo during annual check-ups. It looks normal to the eye. Yet, behind those familiar lines, a hidden risk might be waiting to be spotted. A team of researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, along with international partners, has demonstrated that artificial intelligence can identify subtle patterns in ECGs that point to a high risk of sudden cardiac arrest, achieving an accuracy of up to 87%.

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Traditionally, doctors assess the heart's pumping capacity using the ejection fraction, a measure obtained through an echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart). This parameter indicates how much blood the heart ejects with each contraction. However, medical practice reveals a significant limitation: many patients who suffered from sudden arrhythmia had a normal ejection fraction. This issue is particularly concerning for young people and those who do not complain about their well-being. Standard diagnostic methods often fail to detect these hidden pathologies, leaving individuals without the necessary monitoring and prevention.

What the algorithm actually detects

The neural network developed by the researchers analyzes minute changes in the shape of the ECG graphs. The AI focuses specifically on the transition between the R wave (the high peak on the graph) and the S wave. In patients at high risk of fatal arrhythmia, this transition appears more gradual than in healthy individuals. To the human eye, this difference is nearly imperceptible and is often dismissed as individual variation within the normal range. For the algorithm, however, it serves as a clear biomarker of threat.

Scale of the study and data accuracy

To confirm the reliability of the method, scientists used a massive dataset: — Over 440,000 ECG records from Switzerland, collected over six years. — Comparison of medical records with death certificates to identify electrical patterns preceding tragic events. — Control tests on patient samples from the United States (San Diego) and Taiwan (Taipei).

The study showed that the predictive accuracy reached 87.2% for Swiss patients, 82.2% for US residents, and 76.7% in Taiwan. Crucially, the AI was able to identify danger in those whom standard medicine considered absolutely healthy. The risk of sudden death in this "hidden" group was 7% within one year, whereas classical assessment methods indicated only 4.6%.

Future of cardiology: from statistics to practice

One of the key values of this discovery is the more accurate selection of patients for the implantation of a cardioverter-defibrillator. This device, implanted under the skin, "restarts" the heart during dangerous rhythm disturbances. Currently, statistics show that two out of three devices are implanted in people who ultimately do not need them, while other patients who require protection are left without it due to a "good" ECG.

At this stage, researchers are working on integrating the algorithm into clinical practice in various countries. In the future, they plan to create a public web service where doctors can upload ECGs for automated risk analysis. However, the authors emphasize that the technology is in the integration phase, and final clinical recommendations will emerge only after additional long-term trials.

Important: This information is for educational purposes and does not replace a doctor's consultation. Do not start, cancel, or change treatment without a specialist.

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Author`s name Dmitriy Sokolov
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