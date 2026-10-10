Senegal exige diálogo político e fim de restrições em Guiné-Bissau

Senegal, acting through its Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, issued a formal appeal to the transitional authorities of Guinea-Bissau on October 8, 2026. The demand was specific: prioritize political dialogue and lift restrictions on party and civic activities. This diplomatic pressure followed concrete evidence of institutional gridlock within Guinea-Bissau.

Photo: https://flickr.com by https://flickr.com/photos/144703136@N04/51315757532, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Экс-президент Гвинеи-Биссау

The trigger for Senegal's intervention was a domestic admission made on the same day. Ilídio Vieira Té, the Transitional Prime Minister, stated publicly that the necessary conditions for holding general elections on the scheduled date of December 6, 2026, were not in place. He made this statement after a meeting with the Transitional President and representatives of the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The CNE provided a technical basis for this delay. Its spokesperson, Felizberta Maura Vaz, declared the scheduled vote technically unviable. The reason cited was the failure to meet the electoral calendar, specifically noting that preparatory operations should have begun at least 90 days before voting day, a deadline that was missed.

Senegal's response to these facts was structured around its dual role as the rotating president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and a mediator in the Guinean political process. The ministry's statement, reported by the state daily Le Soleil, did not merely express concern; it set conditions for any change to the electoral timeline.

Dakar insisted that any modification of the electoral calendar must be the result of a political agreement among all stakeholders. The ministry required this process to be consensual, inclusive, and transparent, with clear guarantees for the conclusion of the transition in the shortest possible time. This positions the delay not as a unilateral administrative decision, but as a potential political crisis requiring negotiated resolution.

To reinforce the credibility of the process, Senegal demanded three concrete actions from the Guinea-Bissau authorities: the lifting of restrictions on political and civic activities, the immediate start of constructive dialogue between the transitional government, political parties, and civil society, and the continuation of consultations with all actors, including military leaders. These demands link the external diplomatic stance directly to the internal constraints-specifically the "legal, technical, and institutional" restrictions mentioned by Guinean authorities-that are currently halting the electoral process.

The Senegalese government reaffirmed its commitment to working in close coordination with ECOWAS member states and international partners. This coordination was explicitly framed as respecting the national sovereignty and democratic aspirations of the Guinean people. The final note of the communication emphasized "fraternal solidarity" and determination to support a solution that ensures lasting institutional stability, marking the transition from general diplomatic rhetoric to a stance grounded in specific institutional failures and the need for a negotiated political compromise.