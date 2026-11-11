SKM M9: o minivan da Avtovaz que troca o anonimato pelo acesso à rede de concessionárias

AVTOVAZ introduces the SKM brand with its flagship minivan, the M9. This model is a localized version of the Maxus V70 (Iveco Fidato), a vehicle already known in Europe. Currently, the differences from the Chinese prototype are minimal, limited mostly to badging and the front bumper design. However, launching the vehicle under a Russian trade name provides access to the country's largest dealership network, a critical advantage for a model that has remained an obscure "dark horse" in the local market until now.

Photo: Пресс-служба "Автоваза" SKM

Dimensions and driving dynamics

The test vehicle featured is the long-wheelbase version, measuring 5364 mm in length with a high roof at 2420 mm. These dimensions effectively rule out parking in standard underground lots and car washes with gates sized for passenger cars. Despite its size, the minivan is easy to maneuver: the turning radius of 6.7 meters is acceptable for its class, and visibility is excellent, with the lack of a traditional hood not interfering with wiper operation. The only noted inconvenience is the narrow side mirrors, a shortcoming mitigated by the inclusion of blind-spot monitoring in the standard equipment. The front-wheel-drive layout and basic stability control make the car predictable in winter conditions, while disc brakes on all four wheels ensure confident deceleration.

Engine and transmission

Under the hood sits a 2.0-liter SAIC diesel engine producing 150 horsepower and 371 N·m of torque across a broad range of 1400-2800 rpm. Paired with a 9-speed ZF automatic transmission, the powertrain allows the vehicle to comfortably maintain highway speeds of 110-130 km/h. During steady cruising, engine RPMs hold around 1500 rpm, contributing to high acoustic comfort; conversations with passengers do not require raising one's voice at speed. Fuel consumption in tests ranged from 8.5 L/100 km on the highway to 11 L/100 km in the city, which is reasonable for a vehicle with an 80-liter tank. The Euro 6 environmental class, with its urea neutralization system, appears excessive for Russian conditions but is a result of the manufacturer's standards.

Suspension and equipment

The chassis features McPherson struts at the front and a leaf spring axle at the rear. Pneumatic suspension for the rear axle is available as an option, though experts suggest the additional cost is not justified: even empty, the minivan rides smoothly, and when fully loaded (gross vehicle weight of 3500 kg), it remains stable. Winter equipment includes heated front seats, steering wheel, and windshield. Notably, the Russian-language manual lacks information about a pre-heater, which could be problematic for starting the engine in severe frost. For comparison, the smaller SKM M7, based on the SRM platform, offers a 137-horsepower gasoline engine, rear-wheel drive, and a 5-speed manual transmission, with the van version starting at 2.86 million rubles.

Pricing and outlook

The nine-seat SKM M9 with the high roof is estimated at around 5.5 million rubles. While this is not cheap, the price aligns with market realities for minivans of this class. For buyers, the primary concern is not the current cost but the future of localization: a transition to a full production cycle, including welding and painting, is expected to reduce parts costs and speed up service. However, the long-term reliability of the SAIC diesel in Russian conditions has not yet been confirmed by extended use, remaining a key risk for owners. Launching through AVTOVAZ's dealer network reduces the risk of purchase, but it does not eliminate the need for careful attention to warranty obligations and the availability of service support.