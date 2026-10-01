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Nissan aposta em carros chineses para enfrentar a concorrência no México e na América do Norte

Carros

Christian Munier, chair of Nissan Americas, predicts Chinese automakers will start assembling cars in Mexico within two to three years. This shift threatens the pricing strategy of established brands like Nissan, which have relied on local plants and dealer networks for decades.

Nissan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Car Spy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Nissan

Mexico offers China ready industrial infrastructure and skilled labor. Proximity to the US market is the critical factor. Local assembly allows Chinese brands to bypass tariffs that make importing finished vehicles from China unprofitable. Shipping costs, insurance, and duties disappear when a factory sits in Mexico. Prices drop while margins remain acceptable.

"Cost will be the deciding factor for the next five years,” Munier stated.

Brand prestige no longer shields against price pressure when the gap reaches 30-40% for comparable reliability. Munier acknowledges Nissan's current cost structure is not ready for competition with aggressive players like BYD.

The Chinese shield strategy

Nissan's response is counterintuitive to Western observers. The company plans to compete using Chinese solutions. It is already exporting cars designed and built in China to Latin American markets.

The Frontier Pro platform, plug-in hybrid pickup, and N7 electric sedan will test this strategy in Mexico and across the continent. Both vehicles come from the partnership with Dongfeng. Nissan previously discussed using Chinese production capacity as an export hub. The initial target is around 100,000 units. The long-term goal is 300,000 annually. Discussions exist about supplying Chinese EVs to Canada, where regulations have eased for a limited number of vehicles.

This marks a 180-degree turn from the traditional model. Development in Japan, global export, and local adaptation are being replaced by Chinese scale and speed. China becomes the source of affordable products capable of international competition.

The US special case

The American market presents a different picture. US law erects strict barriers against direct sales of Chinese cars. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) effectively closes doors to Chinese EVs. New bills may cement this ban permanently. Munier believes direct Chinese brand penetration in the US could take at least five years. But Mexico is not the US.

Cars assembled in Mexico carry a "made in North America” status for consumers and, in many cases, for tax purposes. Buick Envision, Volvo S90, Polestar 2, and Lincoln Nautilus all have Chinese component or assembly origins yet sell legally and successfully in the US. When BYD opens its Mexico factory, this argument loses weight. The tariff shield breaks when the country of origin changes.

European reality

Europe shows how quickly the balance of power shifts. By August this year, Chinese manufacturers held a 10.4% market share. BYD is approaching Ford's sales volumes on the continent. What seemed fantastical ten years ago is now market reality.

If Europe, with its high environmental standards and complex regulations, could not stop the wave, North America will find it even harder. The difference lies in development speed. Chinese engineers are ready to sacrifice some functionality for price. State support adds power. They are a different type of competitor.

This is not about casting quality or sound insulation. It is about product rollout speed and price. Traditional players are vulnerable here. Their production cycles are measured in years. Chinese ones are measured in months.

While American legislators debate bans, Chinese plants design logistics for the Gulf of Mexico. Ignoring the threat is too expensive for the automotive business. Nissan may be the first major player to understand the necessity. It must either rebuild its business model to fit competitor rules or lose the market before Chinese cars reach local warehouses.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
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