A pilhagem da Ucrânia por democratas americanos corruptos



A talk with Oleg Tsarev reveals the alleged identity of the "Trump/Ukraine Whistleblower"Uma conversa com Oleg Tsarev revela a suposta identidade do "Trump/Ukraine Whistleblower"



By Israel ShamirPor Israel Shamir

October 31, 2019 " Information Clearing House " - 31 de outubro de 2019 " Information Clearing House "

Top Dems are involved in the plundering of the Ukraine: new names, mind-boggling accounts.Os principais democratas estão envolvidos na pilhagem da Ucrânia: novos nomes e contas secretas. The mysterious 'whistleblower' whose report had unleashed the impeachment is named in the exclusive interview given to the Unz Review by a prominent Ukrainian politician, an ex-Member of Parliament of four terms, a candidate for Ukraine's presidency, Oleg Tsarev.O misterioso "denunciante" cujo relatório desencadeou o impeachment de TRUMP, é convidado para uma entrevista exclusiva concedida à Unz Review; por um proeminente político ucraniano e um ex-membro do Parlamento com quatro mandatos e candidato à presidência da Ucrânia, Oleg Tsarev.

Mr Tsarev, a tall, agile and graceful man, a good speaker and a prolific writer, had been a leading and popular Ukrainian politician before the 2014 putsch;Tsarev, um homem alto, ágil e gracioso, um bom orador e um escritor prolífico, era um político ucraniano líder e popular antes do golpe de 2014. Ehe stayed in the Ukraine after President Yanukovych's flight;le ficou na Ucrânia após o voo do presidente Yanukovych; ran for the Presidency against Mr Poroshenko, and eventually had to go to exile due to multiple threats to his life.concorreu à Presidência contra Poroshenko e consequentemente teve que ir para o exílio devido a várias ameaças à sua vida. During the failed attempt to secede, he was elected the speaker of the Parliament of Novorossia (South-Eastern Ukraine).Durante a tentativa fracassada de se separar, ele foi eleito presidente do Parlamento da Novorossia (sudeste da Ucrânia). I spoke to him in Crimea, where he lives in the pleasant seaside town of Yalta.Falei com ele na Crimeia, onde ele mora na agradável cidade costeira de Yalta. Tsarev still has many supporters in the Ukraine, and is a leader of the opposition to the Kiev regime.Tsarev ainda tem muitos apoiadores na Ucrânia e é um líder da oposição ao regime de Kiev.

Oleg, you followed Biden story from its very inception.Oleg, você seguiu a história de Biden desde o início.

Biden is not the only Dem politician involved in the Ukrainian corruption schemes, is he?Biden não é o único político Democrata envolvido nos esquemas de corrupção ucranianos, é?

Indeed, John Kerry, the Secretary of State in Obama's administration, was his partner-in-crime.De fato, John Kerry, o Secretário de Estado no governo Obama, era seu parceiro no crime. But Joe Biden was number one.Mas, Joe Biden era o número um. During the Obama presidency, Biden was the US proconsul for Ukraine, and he was involved in many corruption schemes.Durante a presidência de Obama, Biden foi o procônsul dos EUA na Ucrânia e esteve envolvido em muitos esquemas de corrupção. He authorised transfer of three billion dollars of the US taxpayers' money to the post-coup government of the Ukraine;Ele autorizou a transferência de três bilhões de dólares do dinheiro dos contribuintes dos EUA para o governo pós-golpe da Ucrânia; the money was stolen, and Biden took a big share of the spoils.o dinheiro foi roubado e Biden levou grande parte dos espólios.

It is a story of ripping the US taxpayer and the Ukrainian customer off for the benefit of a few corruptioners, American and Ukrainian.É uma história de roubar o contribuinte dos EUA e o cliente ucraniano em benefício de alguns corruptos, americanos e ucranianos. And it is a story of Kiev regime and its dependence on the US and IMF.E é uma história do regime de Kiev e sua dependência dos EUA e do FMI. The Ukraine has a few midsize deposits of natural gas, sufficient for domestic household consumption.A Ucrânia possui alguns depósitos médios de gás natural, suficientes para o consumo doméstico. The cost of its production was quite low;O custo de sua produção foi bastante baixo; and the Ukrainians got used to pay pennies for their gas.e os ucranianos se acostumaram a pagar centavos pelo gás. Actually, it was so cheap to produce that the Ukraine could provide all its households with free gas for heating and cooking, just like Libya did.Na verdade, era tão barato produzir que a Ucrânia podia fornecer a todas as suas famílias gás gratuito para aquecimento e culinária, assim como a Líbia. Despite low consumer price, the gas companies (like Burisma) had very high profits and very little expenditure.Apesar do baixo preço ao consumidor, as empresas de gás (como Burisma) tiveram lucros muito altos e pouquíssimos gastos.

After the 2014 coup, IMF demanded to raise the price of gas for the domestic consumer to European levels, and the new president Petro Poroshenko obliged them.Após o golpe de 2014, o FMI exigiu aumentar o preço do gás para o consumidor doméstico para os níveis europeus, e o novo presidente Petro Poroshenko autorizou esse aumento. The prices went sky-high.Os preços subiram muito alto. The Ukrainians were forced to pay many times more for their cooking and heating;Os ucranianos foram obrigados a pagar muitas vezes mais por cozinhar e aquecer and huge profits went to coffers of the gas companies.e enormes lucros foram para os cofres das empresas de gás. Instead of raising taxes or lowering prices, President Poroshenko demanded the gas companies to pay him or subsidise his projects.Em vez de aumentar impostos ou baixar preços, o presidente Poroshenko exigiu que as empresas de gás o pagassem ou subsidiassem seus projetos. He said that he arranged the price hike;Ele disse que organizou o aumento de preços e it means he should be considered a partner.isso significa que ele deveria ser considerado um parceiro.

Burisma Gas company had to pay extortion money to the president Poroshenko.A empresa Burisma Gas teve que pagar o dinheiro da extorsão ao presidente Poroshenko. Eventually its founder and owner Mr Nicolai Zlochevsky decided to invite some important Westerners into the company's board of directors hoping it would moderate Poroshenko's appetites.Eventualmente, seu fundador e proprietário, Nicolai Zlochevsky, decidiu convidar alguns ocidentais importantes para o conselho de administração da empresa, esperando que isso moderasse o apetite de Poroshenko. He had brought in Biden's son Hunter, John Kerry, Polish ex-President Kwasniewski;Ele trouxe o filho de Biden, Hunter, John Kerry e o ex-presidente polonês Kwasniewski; but it didn't help him.mas isso não o ajudou.

Poroshenko became furious that the fattened calf may escape him, and asked the Attorney General Shokin to investigate Burisma trusting some irregularities would emerge.Poroshenko ficou furioso com a possibilidade de o bezerro gordo escapar dele e pediu ao procurador-geral Shokin para investigar Burisma, acreditando que surgiriam algumas irregularidades. AG Shokin immediately discovered that Burisma had paid these 'stars' between 50 and 150 thousand dollar per month each just for being on the list of directors.AG Shokin descobriu imediatamente que Burisma pagara essas 'estrelas' entre 50 e 150 mil dólares por mês cada, apenas por estar na lista de diretores. This is illegal by the Ukrainian tax code;Isso é ilegal pelo código tributário ucraniano e it can't be recognised as legitimate expenditure.não pode ser reconhecido como despesa legítima.

At that time Biden the father entered the fray.Naquela época, o pai de Biden entrou na briga. He called Poroshenko and gave him six hours to close the case against his son.Ele ligou para Poroshenko e deu seis horas para encerrar o caso contra o filho. Otherwise, one billion dollars of the US taxpayers' funds won't pass to the Ukrainian corruptioners.Caso contrário, um bilhão de dólares dos fundos dos contribuintes dos EUA não seriam repassados ​​aos corruptos ucranianos. Zlochevsky, the Burisma owner, paid Biden well for this conversation: he received between three and ten million dollars, according to different sources.Zlochevsky, o proprietário do Burisma, pagou muito bem a Biden por essa conversa telefônica. Biden recebeu entre três e dez milhões de dólares, segundo fontes diferentes.

AG Shokin said he can't close the case within six hours;AG Shokin disse que não poderia encerrar o caso dentro de seis horas, então Poroshenko sacked him and installed Mr Lutsenko in his stead.Poroshenko o demitiu e instalou o Sr. Lutsenko em seu lugar. Lutsenko was willing to dismiss the case of Burisma, but he also could not do it in a day, or even in a week.Lutsenko estava disposto a rejeitar o caso de Burisma, mas ele também não poderia fazê-lo em um dia, ou mesmo em uma semana. Biden, as we know, could not keep his trap shut: by talking about the pressure he put on Poroshenko, he incriminated himself.Biden, como sabemos, não conseguiu manter sua artimanha fechada e acabou falando sobre a pressão que exercia sobre Poroshenko, foi quando ele (BIDEN) se incriminou. Meanwhile Mr Shokin gave evidence that Biden put pressure on Poroshenko to fire him, and now it was confirmed.Enquanto isso, Shokin deu provas de que Biden pressionou Poroshenko para demiti-lo, e agora isso foi confirmado. The evidence was given to the US lawyers in connection with another case, Firtash case.A evidência foi dada aos advogados dos EUA em conexão com outro caso, o caso Firtash.

What is Firtash Case?O que é o caso Firtash?

The Democrats wanted to get another Ukrainian oligarch, Mr Firtash, to the US and make him to confess that he illegally supported Trump's campaign for the sake of Russia.Os democratas queriam levar outro oligarca ucraniano o Senhor Firtash, para os EUA e fazê-lo confessar que apoiou ilegalmente a campanha de Trump em prol da Rússia. Firtash had been arrested in Vienna, Austria;Firtash havia sido preso em Viena na Áustria e there he fought extradition to the US.lá ele lutou contra a extradição para os EUA. His lawyers claimed it is purely political case, and they used Mr Shokin's deposition to substantiate their claim.Seus advogados alegaram que é um caso puramente político e usaram o depoimento de Shokin para fundamentar sua reivindicação. For this reason, the evidence supplied by Shokin is not easily reversible, even if Shokin were willing, and he is not.Por esse motivo, as evidências fornecidas por Shokin não são facilmente reversíveis, mesmo que Shokin estivesse disposto, e ele não está. He also stated under oath that the Democrats pressurised him to help and extradite Firtash to the US, though he had no standing in this purely American issue.Ele também declarou sob juramento que os democratas o pressionavam para ajudar a extraditar Firtash para os EUA, embora ele não tivesse posição nessa questão puramente americana. It seems that Mrs Clinton believes that Firtash's funds helped Trump to win elections, an extremely unlikely thing [says Mr Tsarev].Parece que Clinton acredita que os fundos de Firtash ajudaram Trump a vencer as eleições, uma coisa extremamente improvável [diz Tsarev].

Talking about Burisma and Biden;Falando sobre Burisma e Biden; what is this billion dollars of aid that Biden could give or withhold?o que é esse bilhão de dólares de ajuda que Biden poderia dar ou reter?

It is USAID money, the main channel of the US aid for "support of democracy".É o dinheiro da USAID, o principal canal de ajuda dos EUA para "apoio à democracia". First billion dollars of USAID came to the Ukraine in 2014. This was authorised by Joe Biden, while for Ukraine, the papers were signed by Mr Turchinov, the "acting President".O primeiro bilhão de dólares da USAID chegou à Ucrânia em 2014. Isso foi autorizado por Joe Biden, enquanto para a Ucrânia os documentos foram assinados por Turchinov, o "presidente em exercício". The Ukrainian constitution does not know of such a position, and Turchinov, "the acting President" had no right to sign neither a legal nor financial document.A constituição ucraniana não conhece tal posição e Turchinov, "o presidente em exercício", não tinha o direito de assinar nem um documento legal e muito menos financeiro. Thus, all the documents that were signed by him, in fact, had no legal force.Assim, todos os documentos que ele assinou não tinham, de fato, força legal. However, Biden countersigned the papers signed by Turchynov and allocated money for Ukraine.No entanto, Biden ratificou os documentos assinados por Turchynov e alocou dinheiro para a Ucrânia. And the money was stolen - by the Democrats and their Ukrainian counterparts.E o dinheiro foi roubado pelos democratas e seus colegas ucranianos.

Two years ago, (that is already under President Trump) the United States began to investigate the allocation of 3 billion dollars;Dois anos atrás, (na gestão do presidente Trump), os Estados Unidos começaram a investigar a alocação de 3 bilhões de dólares, que it was allocated in 2014, in 2015, in 2016;foi alocado em 2014, em 2015 e 2016; one billion dollars per year.um bilhão de dólares por ano. The investigation showed that the documents were falsified, the money was transferred to Ukraine, and stolen.A investigação mostrou que os documentos foram falsificados, o dinheiro foi transferido para a Ucrânia e roubado. The investigators tracked each payment, discovered where the money went, where it was spent and how it was stolen.Os investigadores rastrearam cada pagamento, descobriram para onde foi o dinheiro, onde foi gasto e como foi roubado.

As a result, in October 2018, the US Department of Justice opened a criminal case for "Abuse of power and embezzlement of American taxpayers' money".Como resultado, em outubro de 2018, o Departamento de Justiça dos EUA abriu um processo criminal por "abuso de poder e desvio de dinheiro dos contribuintes americanos". Among the accused there are two consecutive Finance Ministers of the Ukraine, Mrs Natalie Ann Jaresko who served 2014-2016 and Mr Alexander Daniluk who served 2016-2018, and three US banks.Entre os acusados, há dois ministros de finanças consecutivos da Ucrânia, Natalie Ann Jaresko, que serviu em 2014-2016, e Alexander Daniluk, que serviu em 2016-2018, e três bancos dos EUA. The investigation caused the USAID to cease issuing grants since August 2019. As Trump said, now the US does not give away money and does not impose democracy.A investigação fez com que a USAID deixasse de emitir subsídios desde agosto de 2019. Como Trump disse: - agora os EUA não doam dinheiro e não impõem democracia.

The money was allocated with the flagrant violation of American law.O dinheiro foi alocado com a flagrante violação da lei americana. There was no risk assessment, no audit reports.Não houve avaliação de risco, nem relatórios de auditoria. Normally the USAID, when allocating cash, always prepares a substantial package of documents.Normalmente, a USAID, ao alocar dinheiro, sempre prepara um pacote substancial de documentos. But the billions were given to Ukraine completely without documents.Mas os bilhões foram entregues à Ucrânia completamente sem documentos. The criminal case on the embezzlement of USAID funds had been signed personally by the US Attorney General, so these issues are very much alive.O processo criminal por desvio de fundos da USAID havia sido assinado pessoalmente pelo procurador-geral dos EUA, portanto essas questões estão muito vivas.

Sam Kislin was involved in this investigation.Sam Kislin esteve envolvido nesta investigação. He is a good friend and associate of Giuliani, Trump's lawyer and an ex-mayor of New York.Ele é um bom amigo e associado de Giuliani, advogado de Trump e ex-prefeito de Nova York. Kislin is well known in Kiev, and I have many friends who are Sam's friends [said Tsarev].Kislin é bem conhecido em Kiev, e tenho muitos amigos que são amigos de Kislin [disse Tsarev]. I learned of his progress, because some of my friends were detained in the United States, or interrogated in Ukraine.Soube do progresso dele, porque alguns de meus amigos foram detidos nos Estados Unidos ou interrogados na Ucrânia. They briefed me about this.Eles me informaram sobre isso. It appears that Burisma is just the tip of the scandal, the tip of the iceberg.Parece que Burisma é apenas a ponta do escândalo, a ponta do iceberg. If Trump will carry on, and use what was already initiated and investigated, the whole headquarters of the Democratic party will come down.Se Trump continuar e usar o que já foi iniciado e investigado, toda a sede do partido Democrata será derrubada. They will not be able to hold elections.Eles não serão capazes de realizar eleições. I have no right to name names, but believe me, leading functionaries of the Democratic party are involved.Não tenho o direito de citar nomes, mas, acredite, estão envolvidos os principais funcionários do Partido Democrata.

Poroshenko was aware of that;Poroshenko estava ciente disso.Ehe gave orders to declare Sam Kislin persona non grata.le deu ordens para declarar Sam Kislin, persona non grata. Once the old man (he is over 80) flew into Kiev airport and he was not allowed to come in;Uma vez que o velho Kislin (ele tem mais de 80 anos) voou para o aeroporto de Kiev e não teve permissão para entrar. Ehe spent the night in detention and was flown back to the US next day.le passou a noite em detenção e foi levado de volta aos EUA no dia seguinte. Poroshenko had been totally allied with Clinton camp.Poroshenko era totalmente aliado ao campo de Clinton.

And President Zelensky?E o Presidente Zelensky? Is he free from Clintonite Democrats' influence?Ele está livre da influência dos democratas clintonitas?

If he were, there would not be the scandal of Trump phone call.Se ele estivesse, não haveria o escândalo do telefonema de Trump. How the Democrats learned of this call and its alleged content?Como os democratas souberam dessa ligação e de seu suposto conteúdo? The official version says there was a CIA man, a whistle-blower, who reported to the Democrats.A versão oficial diz que havia um homem da CIA, um denunciante, que se reportou aos democratas. What the version does not clarify, where this whistle-blower was located during the call.O que a versão não esclarece, onde esse denunciante foi localizado durante a chamada. I tell you, he was located in Kiev, and he was present at the conversation, at the Ukrainian President Zelensky's side.Digo, ele estava em Kiev e esteve presente na conversa, ao lado do presidente ucraniano Zelensky. This man was (perhaps) a CIA asset, but he also was a close associate of George Soros, and a Ukrainian high-ranking official.Esse homem era (talvez) um patrimônio da CIA, mas também era um associado próximo de George Soros e um funcionário ucraniano de alto escalão. His name is Mr Alexander Daniluk .O nome dele é Alexander Daniluk . He is also the man the investigation of Sam Kislin and of the DoJ had led to, the Finance Minister of Ukraine at the time, the man who was responsible for the embezzlement of three billion US taxpayer's best dollars.Ele também é o homem que a investigação de Sam Kislin e do Departamento de Justiça levou ao Ministro das Finanças da Ucrânia na época, o homem responsável pelo desfalque de três bilhões de dólares dos melhores contribuintes americanos. The DoJ issued an order for his arrest.O Departamento de Justiça emitiu uma ordem para sua prisão. Naturally he is devoted to Biden personally, and to the Dems in general.Naturalmente, ele é dedicado a Biden, pessoalmente e aos Democratas em geral. I would not trust his version of the phone call at all.Eu não confiaria na versão dele sobre a ligação telefônica.

Daniluk was supposed to accompany President Zelensky on his visit to Washington;Daniluk deveria acompanhar o presidente Zelensky em sua visita a Washington, but he was informed that there is an order for his arrest.mas foi informado de que há uma ordem para sua prisão. He remained in Kiev.Ele permaneceu em Kiev. And soon afterwards, the hell of the alleged leaked phone call broke out.E logo depois, o inferno do suposto telefonema vazou. Zelensky administration investigated and concluded that the leak was done by Mr Alexander Daniluk, who is known for his close relations with George Soros and with Mr Biden.O governo Zelensky investigou e concluiu que o vazamento foi feito por Alexander Daniluk, conhecido por suas relações estreitas com George Soros e Biden. Alexander Daniluk had been fired.Alexander Daniluk havia sido demitido. (However, he did not admit his guilt and said the leak was done by his sworn enemy, the head of president's administration office, Mr Andrey Bogdan , who allegedly framed Daniluk.)No entanto, ele não admitiu sua culpa e disse que o vazamento foi feito por seu inimigo jurado, o chefe do escritório de administração do presidente, Andrey Bogdan , que supostamente enquadrou Daniluk.

This is not the only case of US-connected corruption in Ukraine.Este não é o único caso de corrupção ligada aos EUA na Ucrânia. There is Amos J. Hochstein , a protege of former VP Joe Biden, who has served in the Barack Obama administration as the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources.Há Amos J. Hochstein , um protegido do ex-vice-presidente Joe Biden, que serviu no governo Barack Obama como Secretário de Estado Assistente de Recursos Energéticos. He still hangs on the Ukraine.Ele ainda está na Ucrânia. Together with an American citizen Andrew Favorov , the Deputy Director of Naftogas he organised very expensive "reverse gas import" into Ukraine.Juntamente com um cidadão americano Andrew Favorov , o vice-diretor da Naftogas, ele organizou uma "importação reversa de gás" muito cara na Ucrânia. In this scheme, the Russian gas is bought by Europeans and afterwards sold to Ukraine with a wonderful margin.Nesse esquema, o gás russo é comprado pelos europeus e posteriormente vendido para a Ucrânia com uma margem maravilhosa de lucro. In reality, gas comes from Russia directly, but payments go via Hochstein.Na realidade, o gás vem diretamente da Rússia, mas os pagamentos são feitos via Hochstein. It is much more costly than to buy directly from Russia;É muito mais caro do que comprar diretamente da Rússia; Ukrainian people pay, while the margin is collected by Hochstein and Favorov.O povo ucraniano paga, enquanto a propina é coletada por Hochstein e Favorov. Now they plan to import liquefied gas from the United States, at even higher price.Agora eles planejam importar gás liquefeito dos Estados Unidos, a um preço ainda mais alto. Again, the price will be paid by the Ukrainians, while profits will go to Hochstein and Favorov.Novamente, o preço será pago pelos ucranianos, enquanto os lucros irão para Hochstein e Favorov.

In all these scams, there are people of Clinton and spooks who are fully integrated in the Democratic Party.Em todos esses golpes, há pessoas de Clinton e fantasmas totalmente integradas no Partido Democrata. A former head of CIA, Robert James Woolsey, now sits on the Board of Directors of Velta , producing Ukrainian titanium.Um ex-chefe da CIA, Robert James Woolsey, agora faz parte do Conselho de Administração da Velta , produzindo titânio ucraniano. Woolsey is a neocon, a member of the Project for the New American Century (PNAC), pro-Israel think-tank, and a man who relentlessly pushed for Iraq war.Woolsey é um neocon, membro do Projeto para o Novo Século Americano (PNAC), think tank pró-Israel e um homem que implacavelmente pressionou pela guerra no Iraque. A typical Democrat spook, now he gets profits from Ukrainian ore deposits.Um típico fantasma democrata, agora ele obtém lucros com os depósitos de minério ucraniano.

One of the best Ukrainian corruption stories is connected with Audrius Butkevicius , the former Minister of Defence (1996 to 2000) and a Member of the Seimas (Parliament) of post-Soviet Lithuania.Uma das melhores histórias de corrupção na Ucrânia está relacionada a Audrius Butkevicius , o ex-ministro da Defesa (1996 a 2000) e membro do Seimas (parlamento) da Lituânia pós-soviética. Mr AB is supposedly working for MI6, and now is a member of the notorious Institute for Statecraft , a UK deep state propaganda outfit involved in disinformation operations, subversion of the democratic process and promoting Russophobia and the idea of a new cold war.Audrius está supostamente trabalhando para o MI6 e agora é membro do notório Institute for Statecraft , um grupo de propaganda de estado profundo do Reino Unido envolvido em operações de desinformação, subversão do processo democrático e promoção da Russofobia e a idéia de uma nova guerra fria. In 1991 he commanded snipers that shoot Lithuanian protesters.Em 1991, ele comandou atiradores que disparam contra manifestantes lituanos. The kills were ascribed to the Soviet armed forces, and the last Soviet President Mr Gorbachev ordered speedy withdrawal of his troops from Lithuania.As mortes foram atribuídas às forças armadas soviéticas, e o último presidente soviético, Gorbachev, ordenou a retirada rápida de suas tropas da Lituânia. Mr AB became the Minister of Defence of his independent nation.O Sr.Audrius se tornou o Ministro da Defesa de sua nação independente. In 1997 the Honourable Minister of Defence "had requested 300,000 USD from a senior executive of a troubled oil company for his assistance in obtaining the discontinuance of criminal proceedings concerning the company's vast debts", in the language of the court judgement.Em 1997, o Honorável Ministro da Defesa "havia solicitado US $ 300.000 a um executivo sênior de uma companhia petrolífera problemática por sua assistência na obtenção da interrupção de processos criminais relacionados às vastas dívidas da empresa", na linguagem da sentença judicial. He was arrested on receipt of the bribe, had been sentenced to five years of jail, but a man with such qualifications was not left to rot in a prison.Ele foi preso após receber o suborno, foi condenado a cinco anos de prisão, mas um homem com essas qualificações não foi deixado apodrecer em uma prisão.

In 2005 he commanded the snipers who killed protesters in Kyrgyzstan, in Georgia he repeated the feat in 2003 during the Rose Revolution.Em 2005, ele comandou os atiradores que mataram manifestantes no Quirguistão e na Geórgia, repetiu a façanha em 2003, durante a Revolução das Rosas. In 2014 he did it again in Kiev, where his snipers killed around a hundred men, protesters and police.Em 2014, ele fez novamente em Kiev, onde seus atiradores mataram cerca de cem homens, manifestantes e policiais. He was brought to Kiev by Mr Turchinov, who called himself the "acting President" and who countersigned Joe Biden's billion dollars' grant.Ele foi levado a Kiev pelo Sr. Turchinov, que se autodenominava "presidente interino" e que assinou a doação de bilhões de dólares de Joe Biden.

In October 2018 the name of Mr AB came up again.Em outubro de 2018, o nome do Sr. Audrius apareceu novamente. Military warehouses of Chernigov had caught fire;Os armazéns militares de Chernigov pegaram fogo; allegedly thousands of shells stored for fighting the separatists had been destroyed by fire.supostamente milhares de cartuchos armazenados para combater os separatistas haviam sido destruídos pelo fogo. And it was not the first fire of this kind: the previous one, equally huge, torched Ukrainian army warehouses in Vinnitsa in 2017. Altogether, there were 12 huge army arsenal fires for the last few years.E não foi o primeiro incêndio deste tipo: o anterior, igualmente enorme, nos armazéns do exército ucraniano incendiado em Vinnitsa em 2017. No total, houve 12 grandes incêndios no arsenal do exército ucraniano nos últimos anos. Just for 2018, the damage was over $2 billion.Apenas em 2018, o dano foi superior a US$ 2 bilhões.

When Chief Military Prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoly Matios investigated the fires, he discovered that 80% of weapons and shells in the warehouses were missing.Quando o procurador-chefe militar da Ucrânia, Anatoly Matios, investigou os incêndios, ele descobriu que 80% das armas e projéteis nos armazéns estavam ausentes. They weren't destroyed by fire, they weren't there in the first place.Eles não foram destruídos pelo fogo, eles não estavam lá em primeiro lugar. Instead of being used to kill the Russian-speaking Ukrainians of Donetsk, the hardware had been shipped from the port of Nikolaev to Syria, to the Islamic rebels and to ISIS.Em vez de ser usado para matar os ucranianos de Donetsk, de língua russa. O equipamento fora enviado do porto de Nikolaev para a Síria, indo parar nas mãos dos rebeldes islâmicos e do ISIS. And the man who organised this enormous operation was our Mr AB, the old fighter for democracy on behalf of MI6, acting in cahoots with the Minister of Defence Poltorak and Mr Turchinov, the friend of Mr Biden.E o homem que organizou essa enorme operação foi o Sr. Audrius, o velho combatente da democracia em nome do MI6, agindo em conjunto com o Ministro da Defesa Poltorak e o Sr. Turchinov, amigo do Sr. Biden. (They say Mr Matios was given $10 million for his silence).(Eles dizem que Matios recebeu US $ 10 milhões pelo seu silêncio).

The loss was of Ukrainian people, and of US taxpayers, while the beneficiaries were the Deep State, which is probably just another name for the deadly mix of spooks, media and politicians.A perda foi do povo ucraniano e dos contribuintes dos EUA, enquanto os beneficiários foram o Deep-State, que provavelmente é apenas outro nome para a mistura mortal de fantasmas, mídias e políticos americanos.

This article was originally published by "Unz Review"--Este artigo foi publicado originalmente por " Unz Review" - -