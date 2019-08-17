China e os zumbis do passado

By Christopher Black De Christopher Black

August 14, 2019 " Information Clearing House " - 14 de agosto de 2019 " Information Clearing House " - The hybrid war, being conducted against China by the United States and its gaggle of puppet states from the UK to Canada to Australia, has entered a new phase. A guerra híbrida, conduzida contra a China pelos Estados Unidos e seus numerosos Estados fantoches do Reino Unido ao Canadá e à Austrália, entrou em uma nova fase. The first stage involved the massive shift of US air and naval forces to the Pacific and constant provocations against China in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. A primeira etapa envolveu a mudança maciça das forças aéreas e navais dos EUA para o Pacífico e constantes provocações contra a China no Mar do Sul da China e no Estreito de Taiwan. The second stage was the creation of disinformation about China's treatment of minority groups, especially in Tibet and west China. A segunda etapa foi a criação de desinformação sobre o tratamento dado pela China aos grupos minoritários, especialmente no Tibete e no oeste da China. That this propaganda campaign has been carried out by nations such as the US, Canada and Australia who have the worst human rights records in the world with respect to their indigenous peoples, subjected to centuries of cultural and physical genocide by those governments, and who refuse to protect their minority peoples from physical attacks and discrimination despite their human rights laws, shocks the conscience of any objective observer. Que esta campanha de propaganda foi realizada por países como os EUA, Canadá e Austrália, que têm os piores registros de direitos humanos no mundo com relação a seus povos indígenas, submetidos a séculos de genocídio cultural e físico por esses governos e que recusam para proteger seus povos minoritários de ataques físicos e discriminação, apesar de suas leis de direitos humanos, choca a consciência de qualquer observador objetivo.

But not content with that, the propaganda was extended to China's economic development, its international trade, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, its Silk and Belt Road Initiative, its development bank, and other facilities and trade initiatives, through which China is accused of trying to control the world; Mas não contente com isso, a propaganda foi estendida ao desenvolvimento econômico da China, seu comércio internacional, a Organização de Cooperação de Xangai, sua Iniciativa Silk and Belt Road, seu banco de desenvolvimento e outras instalações e iniciativas comerciais, através das quais a China é acusada de tentar controlar o mundo; an accusation made by the very nation that threatens economic embargo or worse, nuclear annihilation, to anyone, friend or foe, who resists its attempt to control the world. uma acusação feita pela mesma nação que ameaça o embargo econômico ou, pior, a aniquilação nuclear, a qualquer um, amigo ou inimigo, que resista à sua tentativa de controlar o mundo.

The fourth phase is the US attempt to degrade the Chinese economy with punitive "tariffs," essentially an embargo on Chinese goods. A quarta fase é a tentativa dos EUA de degradar a economia chinesa com "tarifas" punitivas, essencialmente um embargo aos produtos chineses. That the objective is not better trade deals but to bring China to its knees is the fact that the negative effect of these tariffs on American consumers, farmers and manufacturers is considered secondary to the principal objective. Que o objetivo não é melhorar os acordos comerciais, mas colocar a China de joelhos é o fato de que o efeito negativo dessas tarifas sobre os consumidores, fazendeiros e fabricantes americanos é considerado secundário em relação ao objetivo principal.

Last year it moved to a fifth phase, the kidnapping and illegal detention of Meng Wanzhou, the Chief Financial Officer of China's leading technology company Huawei, in synchronicity with a massive campaign by the USA to force its puppets to drop any dealings with that company. No ano passado, a empresa passou para a quinta fase, o sequestro e a detenção ilegal de Meng Wanzhou, diretor financeiro da Huawei, empresa de tecnologia líder da China, em sincronia com uma campanha maciça dos EUA para forçar seus fantoches a deixar qualquer negociação com a empresa. Meng Wanzhou is still held against her will in Canada on US orders. Meng Wanzhou ainda é mantida contra sua vontade no Canadá sob ordens dos EUA. Chinese have been harassed in the US, Australia and Canada. Chineses foram assediados nos EUA, Austrália e Canadá.

Are You Tired Of The Lies And Non-Stop Propaganda? Get Your FREE Daily Newsletter Receba seu boletim informativo diário GRATUITO No Advertising - No Government Grants - This Is Independent Media

The latest phase in this hybrid warfare is the insurrection being provoked by the US, UK, Canada and the rest in Hong Kong, using tactics designed to provoke China into suppressing the rioters with force to amplify the anti-Chinese propaganda, or pushing the "protestors" into declaring Hong Kong independent of China and then using force to support them. A fase mais recente dessa guerra híbrida é a insurreição que está sendo provocada pelos EUA, Reino Unido, Canadá e o resto em Hong Kong, usando táticas destinadas a provocar a China a reprimir os desordeiros com força para amplificar a propaganda anti-chinesa, ou forçar a " manifestantes "em declarar Hong Kong independente da China e depois usar a força para apoiá-los.

Mitch McConnell, an important US senator implicitly threatened just such a scenario in a statement on August 12th stating that the US is warning China not to block the protests and that if they are suppressed trouble will follow. Mitch McConnell, um importante senador dos EUA, implicitamente ameaçou exatamente tal cenário em um comunicado em 12 de agosto afirmando que os EUA estão alertando a China para não bloquear os protestos e que, se forem suprimidos, os problemas se seguirão. In other words the US is claiming that it will protect the thugs in black shirts, the shirts of fascists. Em outras palavras, os EUA alegam que protegerão os bandidos de camisas pretas, as camisas dos fascistas. This new phase is very dangerous, as the Chinese government has time and again stated, and has to be handled with intelligence and the strength of the Chinese people. Esta nova fase é muito perigosa, como o governo chinês tem tempo e novamente afirmou, e tem que ser tratado com inteligência e a força do povo chinês.

There is now abundant evidence that the UK and US are the black hand behind the events in Hong Kong. Agora há provas abundantes de que o Reino Unido e os EUA são a mão negra por trás dos acontecimentos em Hong Kong. When the Hong Kong Bar association joined in the protests the west claimed that even the lawyers were supporting the protests in an attempt to bring justice to the people. Quando a associação de advogados de Hong Kong se juntou aos protestos, o Ocidente afirmou que até mesmo os advogados apoiavam os protestos em uma tentativa de trazer justiça ao povo. But the leaders of that association are all either UK lawyers or members of law firms based in London, such as Jimmy Chan, head of the so-called Human Civil Rights Front, formed in 2002 with the objective of breaking Honk Kong away from China, such as Kevin Lam, a partner in another London based law firm, and Steve Kwok and Alvin Yeung, members of the anti-China Civic Party who are going to meet with US officials next week. Mas os líderes dessa associação são todos advogados do Reino Unido ou membros de escritórios de advocacia sediados em Londres, como Jimmy Chan, chefe da chamada Frente de Direitos Civis Humanos, formada em 2002 com o objetivo de tirar Honk Kong da China, como Kevin Lam, sócio de outro escritório de advocacia com sede em Londres, e Steve Kwok e Alvin Yeung, membros do Partido Cívico Anti-China que se reunirão com autoridades dos EUA na próxima semana. Kwok has called for the independence of Hong Kong in other visits, some sponsored by the US National Security Council and has called for the US to invoke its Hong Kong Policy Act, which, among other things mandates the US president to issue an order suspending its treatment of Hong Kong as a separate territory in trade matters. Kwok pediu a independência de Hong Kong em outras visitas, algumas patrocinadas pelo Conselho de Segurança Nacional dos EUA e pediu que os EUA invoquem sua Lei de Política de Hong Kong, que, entre outras coisas, obriga o presidente dos EUA a emitir uma ordem suspendendo sua tratamento de Hong Kong como um território separado em questões comerciais. The effect of this would be to damage China's overall trade since a lot of its revenue comes through Hong Kong. O efeito disso seria prejudicar o comércio global da China, já que grande parte de sua receita vem de Hong Kong. The president can invoke the Act if it decides that Hong Kong "is not sufficiently autonomous to justify it being treated separately from China." O presidente pode invocar a lei se decidir que Hong Kong "não é suficientemente autônoma para justificar que seja tratado separadamente da China".

In tandem with Kwok's call for the use of that Act, US Senator Ted Cruz has filed a Bill titled the Hong Kong Revaluation Act requiring the president to report on "how China exploits Hong Kong to circumvent the laws of the United States." Paralelamente ao apelo de Kwok para o uso dessa lei, o senador norte-americano Ted Cruz apresentou uma lei intitulada "Lei de Reavaliação de Hong Kong" exigindo que o presidente informe sobre "como a China explora Hong Kong para burlar as leis dos Estados Unidos".

But it seems the anti-Chinese propaganda campaign is not having the effect they hoped. Mas parece que a campanha de propaganda anti-chinesa não está tendo o efeito que eles esperavam. The New York Times ran a piece on August 13 stating, "China is waging a disinformation war against the protestors." Embarrassed by US consular officials being caught red-handed meeting with protest leaders in a hotel in Hong Kong last week and blatant statements of support for the protestors from the US, Canada and UK as well attempts to treat Hong Kong as an independent state, the US intelligence services have now been forced to try to counter China's accounts of the facts by declaring anything China says as disinformation. O New York Times publicou um artigo em 13 de agosto afirmando: "A China está travando uma guerra de desinformação contra os manifestantes." Envergonhado por funcionários consulares dos EUA sendo preso em flagrante reunião com líderes de protestos em um hotel em Hong Kong na semana passada e declarações descaradas de Além disso, o apoio aos manifestantes dos EUA, Canadá e Reino Unido também tenta tratar Hong Kong como um estado independente. Os serviços de inteligência dos EUA foram forçados a tentar contrapor as explicações da China sobre os fatos, declarando tudo o que a China considera desinformação.

The US and UK objectives are revealed in this statement from the article, Os objetivos dos EUA e do Reino Unido são revelados nesta declaração do artigo,

"Hong Kong, which Britain returned to Chinese rule in 1997, remains outside China's firewall, and thus is sitting along one of the world's most profound online divides. "Hong Kong, que a Grã-Bretanha retornou ao domínio chinês em 1997, permanece fora do firewall da China e, portanto, está sentada ao lado de uma das mais profundas divisões on-line do mundo. Preserving the city's freedom to live without the mainland's controls has become one of the causes now motivating the protests." Preservar a liberdade da cidade de viver sem os controles do continente tornou-se uma das causas que motivam os protestos ".

This statement flies in the face of the Basic Law, expressing the agreement between the UK and China when the UK finally agreed to leave Hong Kong. Esta declaração contradiz a Lei Básica, expressando o acordo entre o Reino Unido e a China quando o Reino Unido finalmente concordou em deixar Hong Kong. We need to be aware of what the Basic Law says. Precisamos estar cientes do que a Lei Básica diz. Promulgated in April 4 1990 but put into effect on July 1, 1997, the date of the hand over of the territory to China, the Preamble states: Promulgada em 4 de abril de 1990, mas que entrou em vigor em 1º de julho de 1997, data da entrega do território à China, o Preâmbulo declara:

"Hong Kong has been part of the territory of China since ancient times; "Hong Kong faz parte do território da China desde os tempos antigos; it was occupied by Britain after the Opium War in 1840. On 19 December 1984, the Chinese and British Governments signed the Joint Declaration on the Question of Hong Kong, affirming that the Government of the People's Republic of China will resume the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong with effect from 1 July 1997, thus fulfilling the long-cherished common aspiration of the Chinese people for the recovery of Hong Kong. foi ocupada pela Grã-Bretanha após a Guerra do Ópio em 1840. Em 19 de dezembro de 1984, os governos chinês e britânico assinaram a Declaração Conjunta sobre a Questão de Hong Kong, afirmando que o Governo da República Popular da China retomará o exercício da soberania Hong Kong, com efeitos a partir de 1 de Julho de 1997, cumprindo assim a ambiciosa aspiração comum do povo chinês para a recuperação de Hong Kong.

Upholding national unity and territorial integrity, maintaining the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, and taking account of its history and realities, the People's Republic of China has decided that upon China's resumption of the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong, a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will be established in accordance with the provisions of Article 31 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of China, and that under the principle of "one country, two systems", the socialist system and policies will not be practised in Hong Kong. Defendendo a unidade nacional e a integridade territorial, mantendo a prosperidade e a estabilidade de Hong Kong e tendo em conta a sua história e realidades, a República Popular da China decidiu que, após o reatamento da China do exercício da soberania sobre Hong Kong, um Governo Administrativo Especial de Hong Kong A região será estabelecida de acordo com as disposições do Artigo 31 da Constituição da República Popular da China, e que sob o princípio de "um país, dois sistemas", o sistema e políticas socialistas não serão praticados em Hong Kong. The basic policies of the People's Republic of China regarding Hong Kong have been elaborated by the Chinese Government in the Sino-British Joint Declaration. As políticas básicas da República Popular da China em relação a Hong Kong foram elaboradas pelo governo chinês na Declaração Conjunta Sino-Britânica.

In accordance with the Constitution of the People's Republic of China, the National People's Congress hereby enacts the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, prescribing the systems to be practised in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in order to ensure the implementation of the basic policies of the People's Republic of China regarding Hong Kong." De acordo com a Constituição da República Popular da China, o Congresso Nacional do Povo estabelece a Lei Básica da Região Administrativa Especial de Hong Kong da República Popular da China, prescrevendo os sistemas a serem praticados na Região Administrativa Especial de Hong Kong, em a fim de assegurar a implementação das políticas básicas da República Popular da China em relação a Hong Kong. "

Hong Kong is a part of China. Hong Kong é uma parte da China. That is the essential fact set out in the Basic Law agreed to by the UK as well as China. Esse é o fato essencial estabelecido na Lei Básica acordada pelo Reino Unido e pela China. It is an administrative region of China. É uma região administrativa da China. It is not an independent state and never was when Britain seized it through force and occupied it. Não é um estado independente e nunca foi quando a Grã-Bretanha o agarrou pela força e ocupou-o.

So the claim that the protestors are trying to preserve something that never existed, freedom from China's control, since Hong Kong is subject to China's control, is bogus. Portanto, a alegação de que os manifestantes estão tentando preservar algo que nunca existiu, a liberdade do controle da China, uma vez que Hong Kong está sujeita ao controle da China, é falsa. The fact that China permitted Hong Kong to retain its capitalist system confirms this. O fato de a China ter permitido que Hong Kong mantivesse seu sistema capitalista confirma isso. The fact that China can impose socialism 50 years after or sooner if certain conditions are met, also confirms this. O fato de que a China pode impor o socialismo 50 anos depois ou mais cedo, se certas condições forem satisfeitas, também confirma isso.

The pretexts for the riots, the first being a proposed extradition law between the mainland and Hong Kong which is similar to those that exist between provinces in Canada and states in the USA, the second being the claim that China's insistence on its sovereignty over the territory somehow overrides the limited autonomy granted Hong Kong and threatens that autonomy, are without any foundation. Os pretextos para os tumultos, sendo o primeiro uma lei de extradição proposta entre o continente e Hong Kong, semelhante àquela existente entre as províncias do Canadá e dos Estados Unidos, sendo a segunda a reivindicação de que a China insista em sua soberania sobre o território. de alguma forma, substitui a autonomia limitada concedida a Hong Kong e ameaça que a autonomia não tenha qualquer fundamento.

One could easily split Canada into pieces based on such bogus arguments or again split up the USA, or even the UK as London sees its rule of Ireland, Wales and Scotland being challenged by nationalist groups. Pode-se facilmente dividir o Canadá em pedaços baseados em argumentos tão falsos ou novamente dividir os EUA, ou até mesmo o Reino Unido, já que Londres vê seu domínio da Irlanda, País de Gales e Escócia sendo desafiados por grupos nacionalistas. And we know very well what violent protests will bring in swift suppression of such forces if the central governments feel threatened, especially by the violence we see used by the black shirts in Hong Kong. E sabemos muito bem que protestos violentos trarão a rápida supressão de tais forças se os governos centrais se sentirem ameaçados, especialmente pela violência que vemos usada pelas camisas pretas em Hong Kong. We saw what happened in Spain when the Catalans attempted to split from Spain. Vimos o que aconteceu na Espanha quando os catalães tentaram se separar da Espanha. The leaders of the movement are now in exile. Os líderes do movimento estão agora no exílio. We saw what the US is capable of against demonstrators when it shot them down at Kent State when students were demonstrating peacefully. Vimos o que os EUA são capazes de fazer contra os manifestantes quando os derrubaram no Estado de Kent quando os estudantes estavam se manifestando pacificamente. These things are not forgotten. Essas coisas não são esquecidas. We know how the British will react to renewed attempts for a united Ireland. Sabemos como os britânicos reagirão às tentativas renovadas de uma Irlanda unida.

China is facing attacks on several fronts at once and it will require wisdom, endurance and the strength of the Chinese people to defend their revolution and rid themselves of colonial and imperialist domination, once and for all. A China enfrenta ataques em várias frentes de uma só vez e exigirá sabedoria, perseverança e a força do povo chinês para defender sua revolução e se livrar da dominação colonial e imperialista de uma vez por todas. Those who carry British and American flags in the protests in Hong Kong, reveal who they are. Aqueles que carregam bandeiras britânicas e americanas nos protestos em Hong Kong revelam quem são. They are not the future of China. Eles não são o futuro da China. They are the living embodiment of a dead history and dead ideas, zombies of the past. Eles são a personificação viva de uma história morta e ideias mortas, zumbis do passado.

Christopher Black is an international criminal lawyer based in Toronto. Christopher Black é um advogado criminal internacional baseado em Toronto. He is known for a number of high-profile war crimes cases and recently published his novel " Beneath the Clouds . Ele é conhecido por vários casos de crimes de guerra de alto perfil e recentemente publicou seu romance " Beneath the Clouds" . He writes essays on international law, politics and world events, especially for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook." Ele escreve ensaios sobre direito internacional, política e eventos mundiais, especialmente para a revista online "New Eastern Outlook".

This article was originally published by " NEO" - - Este artigo foi originalmente publicado por " NEO" - -

Foto: Domínio público, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=99928